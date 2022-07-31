ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez 's first husband, Ojani Noa , is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo.

The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck .

THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING

"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship.

"Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times ," he added. "Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever."

Lopez and Noa started dating in the mid 1990s and two years later, the Cuban waiter popped the question with a gorgeous $100,000 diamond ring. The former couple tied the knot in February 1997.

"There were many times I felt like Mr. Cinderella," he added of their short-lived romance , noting that when they first met at a Miami restaurant, he wasn't aware of who she was. "Our eyes glanced at each other and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen. "

"I was smitten. She was wearing a white top and trousers, and I remember thinking she had the best body I’d ever seen," he continued. "She later told me she knew that first night she was going to marry me."

JENNIFER LOPEZ CONTINUES CELEBRATING EUROPEAN HONEYMOON SOLO AS BEN AFFLECK RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES

"We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar," he said, detailing how her journey to stardom effected their marriage. "She went from Jen to being J Lo, this big business bringing in millions. She had all these new people around her, all wanting to make money off her. I would call and an assistant would say, 'Sorry, she’s not available.'"

The former lovebirds' fairytale romance eventually ended in January 1998, less than a year after they said "I do." Despite remaining friends for several years following the heartbreaking deterioration of their relationship, Noa admitted that for a long time, their divorce was too painful for him to discuss.

"I wanted to lie low and live my life," he explained. "But when I saw she got married to Ben , who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back."

DailyMail was first to report Ojani's comments on Lopez's recent wedding.

Yolanda Washington
3d ago

JLo is a manipulator she loves the idea of love and engagement but she gets scared. I like Ben and I hope he does not get hurt but I do not think it will last

Beatrice Mccray
3d ago

It seems like he’s not so happy he’s never smile he look so reserved as if he’s being forced or bothered so maybe her ex is on to or know something!

Roxanne Helmers
3d ago

I use too really like her but I just lost interest in her. She seems very controlling of whomever she is with.

