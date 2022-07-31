97 Inspiring Quotes To Help You Live Your Best Life
1. "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." —Eleanor Roosevelt
2. “Failure is an answer. Rejection is an answer. Regret is an eternal question you will never have the answer to. 'What if…' 'If only…' 'I wonder what would have…' You will never, never know, and it will haunt you for the rest of your days.”―Trevor Noah, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood
3. "Be stronger than your strongest excuse." —Anonymous
4. "The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has been before." —Albert Einstein
5. "The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off." —Gloria Steinem
6. "No grit, no pearl." —Anonymous
7. "Life's too mysterious to take too serious." —Mary Engelbreit
8. "Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none." —William Shakespeare
9. "How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." —Anne Frank
10. "Faith is the art of holding on to things your reason has once accepted, in spite of your changing moods." —C.S. Lewis
11. "You can't go around building a better world for people. Only people can build a better world for people. Otherwise, it's just a cage." —Terry Pratchett, Witches Abroad
12. "All those days that came and went, little did I know that they were life." —Stig Johansson
13. "Don't sweat the petty things and don't pet the sweaty things." —George Carlin
14. "Start easy, finish strong." —Anonymous
15. "Now that I knew fear, I also knew it was not permanent. As powerful as it was, its grip on me would loosen. It would pass." —Louise Erdrich, The Round House
16. "It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life." —David Kemper, Star Trek: The Next Generation
17. "Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough." —Franklin Delano Roosevelt
18. "Comparison is the thief of joy." —Theodore Roosevelt
19. "You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world and there's still going to be someone who hates peaches." —Dita Von Teese
20. "You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them." —Maya Angelou
21. "Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life." —Omar Khayyam
22. "It's not about how hard you can hit; it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." —Rocky Balboa, Rocky
23. "We have a choice...to live or to exist." —Harry Styles
24. "How sad it is that we give up on people who are just like us." —Fred Rogers
25. "Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans." —John Lennon
26. “I never confused what I had with what I was.” ―Jonathan Safran Foer, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
27. "We accept the love we think we deserve." —Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower
28. "There is no sadder sight than a young pessimist." —Mark Twain
29. "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." —Samuel Beckett, Worstward Ho
30. "Be the person you needed when you were younger." —Ayesha Siddiqi
31. "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." —Martin Luther King, Jr.
32. "Blessed are the flexible, for they shall not be bent out of shape." —Anonymous
33. "We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars." —Oscar Wilde, Lady Windermere’s Fan
34. "Words can sometimes, in moments of grace, attain the quality of deeds." —Elie Wiesel
35. "Follow your heart, but take your brain with you." —Alfred Adler
36. "Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will." —Suzy Kassem, Rise Up and Salute the Sun
37. "Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others." —Rosa Parks
38. "The world breaks everyone, and after, many are strong at the broken places." —Ernest Hemingway
39. "Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth." —Anonymous
40. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." —Abraham Lincoln
41. "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." —Jennifer Lee
42. "I can't abandon the person I used to be, so I carry her." —Anonymous
43. "Be curious, not cool." —Ken Burns
44. The days are long, but the years are short." —Gretchen Rubin
45. “Fear is what makes us human, and it is in overcoming fear that we show our strength.” ―Bianca Marais, Hum If You Don’t Know the Words
46. "Believe you can and you're halfway there." —Theodore Roosevelt
47. "Good things take time." —Anonymous
48. "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." —Aristotle
49. "Always say maybe." —Anonymous
50. "Throw kindness around like confetti." —Anonymous
51. "Happiness is an inside job." —Anonymous
52. "Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." —Mark Twain
53. "Promise me you will not spend so much time treading water and trying to keep your head above the waves that you forget, truly forget, how much you have always loved to swim." —Tyler Knott Gregson, Typewriter Series #61
54. "Plant your garden and decorate your own soul, instead of waiting for someone to bring you flowers." —Jorge Luis Borges
55. "The only way to move past something is to go through it." —Anonymous
56. “Tomorrow is always fresh, with no mistakes in it yet.” —L. M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables
57. "It's supposed to be hard. If it were easy, everyone would do it." —Jimmy Dugan, A League of Their Own
58. "Make terrible choices and regret nothing." —Anonymous
59. "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning." —Albert Einstein
60. "Don't be afraid to swim upstream." —Anonymous
61. "The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it." —J. M. Barrie, Peter Pan
62. "The history of the past is but one long struggle upward to equality." —Elizabeth Cady Stanton
63. "Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world." —Harriet Tubman
64. "Do what you love and forget the rest." —Anonymous
65. "Do all that you can and all you thought you could not." —Anonymous
66. "When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful." —Malala Yousafzai
67. "Be so good that they can't ignore you." —Steve Martin
68. "Never grow a wishbone where your backbone ought to be." —Clementine Paddleford
69. "And don't worry about losing. If it is right, it happens — the main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away." —John Steinbeck
70. "It's not your job to be likable. It's your job to be yourself." —Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Washington Post
71. "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'" —Fred Rogers
72. "Don't quit your daydream." —Anonymous
73. "Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more so that we may fear less." —Marie Curie
74. "You can't cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." —Anonymous
75. "And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good." —John Steinbeck, East of Eden
76. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." —Nelson Mandela
77. "Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck." —The Dalai Lama
78. "I took a deep breath and listened to the old bray of my heart. I am. I am. I am."—Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar
79. "Experience is what you get when you don't get what you want." —Dan Stanford
80. “This body is resilient. It can endure all kinds of things. My body offers me the power of presence. My body is powerful.” —Roxane Gay, Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body
81. "Wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." —Toni Morrison, Song of Solomon
82. "You may encounter many defeats but you must not be defeated." —Maya Angelou
83. "The world only exists in your eyes. You can make it as big or as small as you want." —F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Crack-Up
84. "There is a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in." —Leonard Cohen, "Anthem"
85. "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul." —William Ernest Henley
86. "Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it." —Helen Keller
87. "Strive for progress, not perfection." —Anonymous
88. "You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty." —Mahatma Gandhi
89. “I want you to remember who you are, despite the bad things that are happening to you. Because those bad things aren’t you. They are just things that happen to you. You need to accept that who you are and the things that happen to you, are not one and the same.” —Colleen Hoover, Hopeless
90. “No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself.” —Virginia Woolf, A Room of One's Own
91. "You are loved just the way you are, exactly where you are right in this moment. Don't ever let anyone make you feel less than." —Anonymous
92. “The true hero is flawed. The true test of a champion is not whether he can triumph, but whether he can overcome obstacles — preferably of his own making — in order to triumph.” ―Garth Stein, The Art of Racing in the Rain
93. "May I never be complete. May I never be content. May I never be perfect." —Chuck Palahniuk
94. "Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
95. "Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end." —Fernando Sabino
96. "People who live in difficult circumstances need to know that happy endings are possible." —Sonia Sotomayor
97. “Do your thing and don't care if they like it.” ―Tina Fey, Bossypants
This article contains content from Syd Robinson, Brett S. Vergara, Emily Shwake , Carolyn Kylstra, and Terri Pous. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.
