ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malala Yousafzai

97 Inspiring Quotes To Help You Live Your Best Life

By Syd Robinson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdwMC_0gzgBcaT00

1. "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." —Eleanor Roosevelt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVD9U_0gzgBcaT00
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

2. “Failure is an answer. Rejection is an answer. Regret is an eternal question you will never have the answer to. 'What if…' 'If only…' 'I wonder what would have…' You will never, never know, and it will haunt you for the rest of your days.”―Trevor Noah, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1DXT_0gzgBcaT00
Rich Fury / Getty Images

3. "Be stronger than your strongest excuse." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

4. "The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has been before." —Albert Einstein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WD2ll_0gzgBcaT00
Fred Stein Archive / Getty Images

5. "The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off." —Gloria Steinem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNET6_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

6. "No grit, no pearl." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

7. "Life's too mysterious to take too serious." —Mary Engelbreit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xdzrz_0gzgBcaT00
Morsa Images / Getty Images

8. "Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none." —William Shakespeare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaIuZ_0gzgBcaT00
Claudiodivizia / Getty Images

9. "How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." —Anne Frank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFa0Q_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

10. "Faith is the art of holding on to things your reason has once accepted, in spite of your changing moods." —C.S. Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IG4ER_0gzgBcaT00
Ideabug / Getty Images

11. "You can't go around building a better world for people. Only people can build a better world for people. Otherwise, it's just a cage." —Terry Pratchett, Witches Abroad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLqCh_0gzgBcaT00
Martyn Goodacre / Getty Images

12. "All those days that came and went, little did I know that they were life." —Stig Johansson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35CcYn_0gzgBcaT00
Getty Images / BuzzFeed

13. "Don't sweat the petty things and don't pet the sweaty things." —George Carlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5hYn_0gzgBcaT00
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

14. "Start easy, finish strong." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

15. "Now that I knew fear, I also knew it was not permanent. As powerful as it was, its grip on me would loosen. It would pass." —Louise Erdrich, The Round House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQErr_0gzgBcaT00
Ulf Andersen / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

16. "It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life." —David Kemper, Star Trek: The Next Generation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Njm7p_0gzgBcaT00
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

17. "Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough." —Franklin Delano Roosevelt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tq3Bi_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

18. "Comparison is the thief of joy." —Theodore Roosevelt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02J43t_0gzgBcaT00
Heritage Images / Heritage Images via Getty Images

19. "You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world and there's still going to be someone who hates peaches." —Dita Von Teese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVLN9_0gzgBcaT00
Don Arnold / Getty Images for David Jones

20. "You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them." —Maya Angelou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcI8k_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

21. "Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life." —Omar Khayyam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4ypf_0gzgBcaT00
Arefbarahuie / Getty Images

22. "It's not about how hard you can hit; it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." —Rocky Balboa, Rocky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsoUj_0gzgBcaT00
Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

23. "We have a choice...to live or to exist." —Harry Styles

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

24. "How sad it is that we give up on people who are just like us." —Fred Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7Dv9_0gzgBcaT00
Fotos International / Getty Images

25. "Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans." —John Lennon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFA93_0gzgBcaT00
Harry Benson / Getty Images

26. “I never confused what I had with what I was.” ―Jonathan Safran Foer, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjkCN_0gzgBcaT00
NicolÃƒÂ² Campo / LightRocket via Getty Images

27. "We accept the love we think we deserve." —Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYzkE_0gzgBcaT00
Getty Images / BuzzFeed

28. "There is no sadder sight than a young pessimist." —Mark Twain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDhCV_0gzgBcaT00
Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images

29. "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." —Samuel Beckett, Worstward Ho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIAA5_0gzgBcaT00
Photo Researchers / Getty Images

30. "Be the person you needed when you were younger." —Ayesha Siddiqi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDprL_0gzgBcaT00
Getty Images / BuzzFeed

31. "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." —Martin Luther King, Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hcli_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

32. "Blessed are the flexible, for they shall not be bent out of shape." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

33. "We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars." —Oscar Wilde, Lady Windermere’s Fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3Dio_0gzgBcaT00
Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

34. "Words can sometimes, in moments of grace, attain the quality of deeds." —Elie Wiesel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUjWK_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

35. "Follow your heart, but take your brain with you." —Alfred Adler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Lm2M_0gzgBcaT00
Swissmediavision / Getty Images

36. "Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will." —Suzy Kassem, Rise Up and Salute the Sun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LY6Ng_0gzgBcaT00
Laylabird / Getty Images

37. "Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others." —Rosa Parks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THMuf_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

38. "The world breaks everyone, and after, many are strong at the broken places." —Ernest Hemingway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcFQ8_0gzgBcaT00
Pictures From History / Pictures From History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

39. "Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth." —Anonymous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaZpi_0gzgBcaT00
Getty Images / BuzzFeed

40. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." —Abraham Lincoln

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZNq7_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

41. "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." —Jennifer Lee

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

42. "I can't abandon the person I used to be, so I carry her." —Anonymous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2820j2_0gzgBcaT00
Or Images / Getty Images

43. "Be curious, not cool." —Ken Burns

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

44. The days are long, but the years are short." —Gretchen Rubin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xt65V_0gzgBcaT00
Getty Images / BuzzFeed

45. “Fear is what makes us human, and it is in overcoming fear that we show our strength.” ―Bianca Marais, Hum If You Don’t Know the Words

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRfSN_0gzgBcaT00
Ridvan_celik / Getty Images

46. "Believe you can and you're halfway there." —Theodore Roosevelt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P67Uw_0gzgBcaT00
Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

47. "Good things take time." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

48. "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." —Aristotle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgegW_0gzgBcaT00
Imagebroker / Getty Images

49. "Always say maybe." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

50. "Throw kindness around like confetti." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

51. "Happiness is an inside job." —Anonymous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305XGq_0gzgBcaT00
Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

52. "Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." —Mark Twain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3hYl_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

53. "Promise me you will not spend so much time treading water and trying to keep your head above the waves that you forget, truly forget, how much you have always loved to swim." —Tyler Knott Gregson, Typewriter Series #61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K06Xz_0gzgBcaT00
Gorodenkoff / Getty Images

54. "Plant your garden and decorate your own soul, instead of waiting for someone to bring you flowers." —Jorge Luis Borges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7Kif_0gzgBcaT00
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

55. "The only way to move past something is to go through it." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

56. “Tomorrow is always fresh, with no mistakes in it yet.” —L. M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owbBB_0gzgBcaT00
Kanariie / Getty Images

57. "It's supposed to be hard. If it were easy, everyone would do it." —Jimmy Dugan, A League of Their Own

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yHG3_0gzgBcaT00
The Good Brigade / Getty Images

58. "Make terrible choices and regret nothing." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

59. "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning." —Albert Einstein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYjok_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

60. "Don't be afraid to swim upstream." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

61. "The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it." —J. M. Barrie, Peter Pan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126mGS_0gzgBcaT00
Waffleboo / Getty Images

62. "The history of the past is but one long struggle upward to equality." —Elizabeth Cady Stanton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWTf7_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

63. "Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world." —Harriet Tubman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOSyx_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

64. "Do what you love and forget the rest." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

65. "Do all that you can and all you thought you could not." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

66. "When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful." —Malala Yousafzai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07emVU_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

67. "Be so good that they can't ignore you." —Steve Martin

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

68. "Never grow a wishbone where your backbone ought to be." —Clementine Paddleford

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

69. "And don't worry about losing. If it is right, it happens — the main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away." —John Steinbeck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGAYv_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

70. "It's not your job to be likable. It's your job to be yourself." —Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Washington Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQe5T_0gzgBcaT00
Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

71. "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'" —Fred Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08h1nT_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

72. "Don't quit your daydream." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

73. "Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more so that we may fear less." —Marie Curie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GTHI_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

74. "You can't cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

75. "And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good." —John Steinbeck, East of Eden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ldz1l_0gzgBcaT00
Photo Researchers / Getty Images

76. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." —Nelson Mandela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J61gz_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

77. "Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck." —The Dalai Lama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7MM5_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

78. "I took a deep breath and listened to the old bray of my heart. I am. I am. I am."—Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgGQy_0gzgBcaT00
Amy T. Zielinski / Getty Images

79. "Experience is what you get when you don't get what you want." —Dan Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNBx3_0gzgBcaT00
Getty Images / BuzzFeed

80. “This body is resilient. It can endure all kinds of things. My body offers me the power of presence. My body is powerful.” —Roxane Gay, Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0xkb_0gzgBcaT00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Hammer Museum

81. "Wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." —Toni Morrison, Song of Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlrlx_0gzgBcaT00
Reg Innell / Toronto Star via Getty Images

82. "You may encounter many defeats but you must not be defeated." —Maya Angelou

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

83. "The world only exists in your eyes. You can make it as big or as small as you want." —F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Crack-Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtYdr_0gzgBcaT00
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

84. "There is a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in." —Leonard Cohen, "Anthem"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARpDw_0gzgBcaT00
Jack Robinson / Getty Images

85. "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul." —William Ernest Henley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHfrY_0gzgBcaT00
Anton_sokolov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

86. "Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it." —Helen Keller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAOQ1_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

87. "Strive for progress, not perfection." —Anonymous

Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

88. "You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty." —Mahatma Gandhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAPzY_0gzgBcaT00
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed / Thinkstock

89. “I want you to remember who you are, despite the bad things that are happening to you. Because those bad things aren’t you. They are just things that happen to you. You need to accept that who you are and the things that happen to you, are not one and the same.” —Colleen Hoover, Hopeless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKhnv_0gzgBcaT00
Valeria Blanc / Getty Images

90. “No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself.” —Virginia Woolf, A Room of One's Own

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QObPs_0gzgBcaT00
George C. Beresford / Getty Images

91. "You are loved just the way you are, exactly where you are right in this moment. Don't ever let anyone make you feel less than." —Anonymous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzr8I_0gzgBcaT00
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

92. “The true hero is flawed. The true test of a champion is not whether he can triumph, but whether he can overcome obstacles — preferably of his own making — in order to triumph.” ―Garth Stein, The Art of Racing in the Rain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17af96_0gzgBcaT00
Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

93. "May I never be complete. May I never be content. May I never be perfect." —Chuck Palahniuk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7dIh_0gzgBcaT00
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

94. "Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." —Ralph Waldo Emerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLVHn_0gzgBcaT00
Otto Herschan Collection / Getty Images

95. "Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end." —Fernando Sabino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17h0Kl_0gzgBcaT00
Carol Yepes / Getty Images

96. "People who live in difficult circumstances need to know that happy endings are possible." —Sonia Sotomayor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lagiP_0gzgBcaT00
Erin Schaff / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

97. “Do your thing and don't care if they like it.” ―Tina Fey, Bossypants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNvJN_0gzgBcaT00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

This article contains content from Syd Robinson, Brett S. Vergara, Emily Shwake , Carolyn Kylstra, and Terri Pous. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

How to manifest love into your life, according to the pros

The modern meet-cute doesn’t begin with a meeting, but with a positive thought. Megan Fox said she believes she’s been manifesting her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, since she was four years old. “I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is,” she told Glamour UK. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joked to Oprah that she believes her mom manifested her husband, Nick Jonas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images#Bettmann Archive#Lifehacks
Bella Smith

It's Not Love

Everyone knows the real meaning of love. But sometimes, we fail to realize that it's not lovePurchased via istockphoto. Do you understand what a trauma bond with someone entails? Most individuals would incorrectly conclude that this entails developing a bond with someone over a common trauma. However, many toxic and abusive relationships have a defining trait called trauma bonding and is related to Psychopathy in Romantic Relationship, reported by Adelle Forth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Person
Trevor Noah
psychologytoday.com

How To Fall Back in Love

Love alone is not enough to sustain a satisfying relationship. Empathy is the crucial ability to understand your partner's thoughts and feelings. Empathy is oxygen, essential to keep love alive and thriving. When it comes to the survival of intimate relationships, no matter how much love there is between you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Stay in Love With Your Partner

Healthy relationships recognize that people are unlikely to change their basic personality traits. It is much quicker to fall in love than fall out of love—which usually takes place over time. What attracted you to your partner in the first place? The answer might be ability, accomplishment, or a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life

A new study tested if people searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. The results showed that meaning-seeking was clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near...
psychologytoday.com

Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
MENTAL HEALTH
M. Brown

My experience with divorce taught me how to be a better partner: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all have our own perceptions of what marriage is really like. Some of us have our own experiences of marriage, sometimes many times over. And some of us have no interest in ever getting married at all.
psychologytoday.com

What You Can Do When Someone You Love Stops Loving You

When love falls apart, it can shatter your heart, your sense of safety in the world, and even your sense of who you are. It can be especially painful when the person you love doesn't want to hear your point of view. While it's normal to look for someone to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Awesome Psychology of Awe

Awe can be understood as a complex adaptive emotion arising from a combination of fear and wonder. Experiencing awe promotes ethical concern, open-mindedness, prosociality, and generosity. We can experience awe not only by encountering something awesome, but through practicing mindfulness. “It suddenly struck me that that tiny pea, pretty and...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Living With Ambivalence About People You Love

Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness

We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
MENTAL HEALTH
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy