ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accused Him Of "8 Years Of Lies And Deception" And Asked Fans To Stop Sending Her Videos Of Him "Cheating" On Her

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGYTT_0gzgBSi500

If you're a Ne-Yo fan, you might know that the R&B singer has been married to Crystal Renay since 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gS6wb_0gzgBSi500
Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

Last year, the couple welcomed their third child, Isabella Rose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHyLN_0gzgBSi500
Handout / Disneyland Resorts via Getty Images

According to an explosive Instagram post from Crystal, however, it looks like their relationship might be in serious trouble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJOw3_0gzgBSi500
Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

In the post, Crystal accuses Ne-Yo of "8 years of lies and deception," saying that she "unknowingly [shared] my life and husband with numerous...women."

@itscrystalsmith / Via instagram.com

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement," she continued while also stating that “to ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane," as well as representative of "the mentality of a narcissist.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8Iwb_0gzgBSi500
Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUQKq_0gzgBSi500
Rick Diamond / Getty Images for GCAPP

Crystal also asked fans to stop sending her evidence of Ne-Yo "cheating," because "what he does is no longer my concern."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYC52_0gzgBSi500
Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I am not a victim,” she concluded. “I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXD78_0gzgBSi500
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ

This isn't the first time the future of Ne-Yo and Crystal's marriage has been in doubt. The couple also announced their separation in February 2020, but eventually reconciled and remarried in April of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRDhx_0gzgBSi500
Sam Wasson / Getty Images

It should also be noted that Ne-Yo went out of his way to like her post — yes, really.

@itscrystalsmith / Instagram / Via instagram.com

So we'll see where things are heading here soon enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxqpL_0gzgBSi500
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims

It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Ne-Yo Responds After Wife Accuses Him of Cheating, ‘8 Years of Lies and Deception’

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, publicly accused her husband of six years of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the weekend, prompting a muted response from the singer-songwriter. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” the ‘Because of You’ singer tweeted on Sunday. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums.” Renay, meanwhile, had strongly implied she was planning to part ways with Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” she wrote in an anguished Instagram post. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.” The 36-year-old said she had “no hate in [her] heart” and wished Smith, with whom she shares three children, “nothing but the best.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Crystal Renay
Person
Robin
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

‘American Idol’ Season 13 Winner Caleb Johnson Is ‘Really Bummed’ He Won, Slams ‘Cheesy’ Debut Single

Sharing his thoughts. American Idol winner Caleb Johnson didn’t mince words when reflecting on the aftermath of his big victory. The North Carolina native, 31, said he was “really bummed” after winning season 13 of the reality competition, which aired in 2014. His main issue was with his winner’s single, which was “As Long as You Love Me” written by Justin Hawkins.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deception#British Royal Family#R B
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’

Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch

“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé’s Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Embraces Method Man’s 21-Year-Old Apology To Destiny’s Child

It’s never too late to be the bigger man. In a new interview with rapper Math Hoffa on his My Expert Opinion podcast, the Wu-Tang Clan member opened up about his personal struggles with “low self esteem” which often led him to take his “misery” out on other people, including the R&B triad Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams while at the 2004 MOBO Awards, EW reported.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Seemingly References Jay-Z’s Past Cheating On ‘Renaissance’ Track ‘Plastic On The Sofa’

Beyoncé has ushered in the new Renaissance. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated album arrived on Friday (July 29), and to say fans were hyped would be an understatement. Though the new album offered plenty for the BeyHive to buzz about, one thing they noticed was Bey making a reference to husband Jay-Z‘s past cheating, which were focal themes of her last album Lemonade and his project 4:44. Notably, the New York native also spoke openly about his infidelity in a 2017 interview with The New York Times.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Beyonce dedicates 'Renaissance' to her late gay uncle and thanks her 'beautiful husband and muse' Jay-Z ahead of the album's release tonight

Beyonce shared a personal note with special dedications to her website on Thursday, ahead of the official release of her new album Renaissance tonight. The superstar, 40, made a touching tribute to her late gay uncle Jonny, calling him her 'godmother' and 'the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.'
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy