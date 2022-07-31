Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accused Him Of "8 Years Of Lies And Deception" And Asked Fans To Stop Sending Her Videos Of Him "Cheating" On Her

Related
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
Ne-Yo Responds After Wife Accuses Him of Cheating, ‘8 Years of Lies and Deception’
Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, publicly accused her husband of six years of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the weekend, prompting a muted response from the singer-songwriter. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” the ‘Because of You’ singer tweeted on Sunday. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums.” Renay, meanwhile, had strongly implied she was planning to part ways with Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” she wrote in an anguished Instagram post. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.” The 36-year-old said she had “no hate in [her] heart” and wished Smith, with whom she shares three children, “nothing but the best.”
Ne-Yo's wife slams singer in scathing post: 'To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane'
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, has accused the singer of being unfaithful for eight years, wishing him "nothing but the best" in a scathing social media post shared Saturday night. Smith, 35, who has been married to Ne-Yo, 42, for six years, detailed the cheating allegations in a pointed Instagram post...
