Pedestrian Killed On Southbound I-15 In The Town Of Baker Sunday Morning

Car Rear Ends Pickup Truck On Northbound I-15 Before Oak Hill Rd Tuesday Afternoon
OAK HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a blue Porsche Panamera sedan in the back of a white Ford F-250 pickup truck just before Oak Hill Road exit on northbound Interstate 15.
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
parkerliveonline.com
Boat collides with shoreline, two hurt, alcohol believed to be a factor
Two people were transported to hospital Saturday night with injuries after their boat struck the shoreline on the Parker Strip. Deputies believe alcohol to be a contributing factor. On Saturday at approximately 8:26 pm, Marine Enforcement deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
vvng.com
Victorville woman with active warrants arrested after visiting a jail and bringing drugs
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman with active warrants was arrested after she showed up to visit an inmate while under the influence and binging meth into the jail facility, officials said. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the suspect identified as 29-year-old Mary Cox drove to the San...
foxla.com
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino County house fire
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A community is in mourning after a fire claims the lives of an elderly couple. The tragic incident comes not long after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Holly Vista Boulevard in San Bernardino a little...
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
paininthepass.info
Small Brush Fire Sparks In The Cajon Pass Sunday Afternoon
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small vegetation fire sparked in the center divider of the Cajon Pass Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at around 12:20pm Sunday July 31, 2022, about a mile after Cleghorn Road exit according to the Fire Department. San Bernardino County Fire Department, CAL Fire with help from San Bernardino US Forest Service were getting calls of a small brush fires in the Cajon Pass.
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.
zachnews.net
News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve closed due to debris and washouts from storms. The picture (posted above) was taken today at Mile 17 along North Kelbaker...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles at 11:45 a.m.According to "Did you feel it?" reports, the quake was felt as far as Placentia and Redondo Beach.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
KESQ
Monday: Thunderstorms around mountains and High Desert
Flash Flood Warnings have been allowed to expire. There is still rain on the radar, but lightning is no longer being indicated within the cells. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. for local mountains and San Bernardino County High Desert. As of 3:50 p.m., these are some...
KESQ
Flood watch for the mountains and high desert
A Flood Watch will be in effect today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as high desert communities. The potential for thunderstorms isn't as great as it was over the weekend, but storms are still a threat. Flash Flood...
Lotto ticket sold in San Bernardino County a multi-million dollar winner
While no one in America nailed all six numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing, one person who purchased a ticket in San Bernardino County came awfully close. The California Lotto announced Tuesday night that a ticket sold at Country Store in Baker matched five of the six numbers in the latest drawing. The winning […]
