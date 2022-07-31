Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans

www.tehachapinews.com
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Report: Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations: Council to hear presentation today
The city of Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations, according to a 2021 report commissioned by the city. The finding comes from a report dated April 1, 2021 called Community Hazard and Risk Assessment with Station Location Analysis by Citygate Associates, LLC., a city consultant. A presentation on the...
Tehechapi News
Elections office still working to resolve school trustee areas
The Kern County Elections office had not corrected errors which led to the wrong Trustee Areas in the Tehachapi Unified School District being set up for November’s election as of Tuesday morning, making it impossible for some prospective candidates to file for office. According to action taken previously by...
Lamont man died in Kern River, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
Kern Public Health reports 1,110 new COVID-19 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,110 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 270,936 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 258,493 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,550 negative COVID-19 tests and 270,936 positive tests, while […]
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Taft Midway Driller
Rec wants to open Natatorium by next summer
When the Natatorium was closed due to deteriorating equipment and decking, the West Side Recreation and Park District said it was going to cost about $1 million to fix it up and reopen it. Last month, the District got a $600,000 state grant and is going to start work on...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Animal Care Center still offering free adoptions
The city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is looking to remind residents about its annual Clear the Shelters Drive, which is offering free pet adoptions for the month of August. “We are so overcrowded and need these pets to get into their forever loving homes,” wrote BACC Director Julie Johnson....
KGET 17
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Responsibly Sourced
(KERN LIVING) — California Fish Grill only serves seafood that is rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program or Eco-Certified by a third party. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. 5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield. (661) 498-7723.
Tehechapi News
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Deadlines near for parade, 5K and car show
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are busy putting the final touches on plans for the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Three days of fun will kick off on Friday, Aug. 19. This is the first festival under the leadership of new chamber President Jeanette Pauer....
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
theshafterpress.com
Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste
Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
Tehechapi News
School board cancels Aug. 9 meeting, will meet next on Aug. 23
The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, primarily for the purpose of canceling its Aug. 9 meeting. Typically the board meets on the second Tuesday of each month. But earlier this year the board amended its meeting schedule to set two meetings in June and two in August.
wascotrib.com
SPD welcomes new addition to the force
The Shafter Police Department welcomed a new addition recently, with the swearing-in of Officer Mallory Serjeant. Serjeant has over 10 years experience in law enforcement, starting her career as a detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. Officer Serjeant was officially welcomed by the City Council at a recent...
Statue at San Clemente Mission Parish vandalized
23ABC reached out to the church and officials confirmed the Catholic Diocese of Fresno is helping the church investigate the incident. The diocese and the church are working with law enforcement.
KGET 17
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
