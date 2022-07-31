ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans

By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
Tehechapi News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tehachapinews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Tehechapi News

Elections office still working to resolve school trustee areas

The Kern County Elections office had not corrected errors which led to the wrong Trustee Areas in the Tehachapi Unified School District being set up for November’s election as of Tuesday morning, making it impossible for some prospective candidates to file for office. According to action taken previously by...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Lamont man died in Kern River, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
LAMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Society
County
Kern County, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Tehachapi, CA
Society
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 1,110 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,110 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 270,936 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 258,493 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,550 negative COVID-19 tests and 270,936 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
KGET

Kern River kills out-of-town visitors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Honor Flight#Korean War#Breakfast
Taft Midway Driller

Rec wants to open Natatorium by next summer

When the Natatorium was closed due to deteriorating equipment and decking, the West Side Recreation and Park District said it was going to cost about $1 million to fix it up and reopen it. Last month, the District got a $600,000 state grant and is going to start work on...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Animal Care Center still offering free adoptions

The city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is looking to remind residents about its annual Clear the Shelters Drive, which is offering free pet adoptions for the month of August. “We are so overcrowded and need these pets to get into their forever loving homes,” wrote BACC Director Julie Johnson....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: California Fish Grill Responsibly Sourced

(KERN LIVING) — California Fish Grill only serves seafood that is rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program or Eco-Certified by a third party. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. 5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield. (661) 498-7723.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
KGET

Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
theshafterpress.com

Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste

Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
SHAFTER, CA
Tehechapi News

School board cancels Aug. 9 meeting, will meet next on Aug. 23

The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, primarily for the purpose of canceling its Aug. 9 meeting. Typically the board meets on the second Tuesday of each month. But earlier this year the board amended its meeting schedule to set two meetings in June and two in August.
TEHACHAPI, CA
wascotrib.com

SPD welcomes new addition to the force

The Shafter Police Department welcomed a new addition recently, with the swearing-in of Officer Mallory Serjeant. Serjeant has over 10 years experience in law enforcement, starting her career as a detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. Officer Serjeant was officially welcomed by the City Council at a recent...
SHAFTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy