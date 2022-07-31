UPDATE 2-Beirut silo collapses, reviving trauma ahead of blast anniversary

www.agriculture.com
UPDATE 2-Lebanon clears ship accused of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain for departure
BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Transport authorities have allowed a ship Ukraine accuses of carrying stolen grain to depart Lebanon despite the Ukrainian embassy asking Beirut to reopen a probe into the matter after presenting what it said was new evidence. Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamie told Reuters on Wednesday...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine asks Lebanon to reopen probe into alleged stolen grain
BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine asked Lebanon's top prosecutor on Wednesday to reopen a probe into a ship Kyiv says was carrying stolen grain that remains docked in Lebanon pending a seizure order. Ukraine says the Syrian-flagged ship, in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, is carrying some 10,000...
Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grains leaves Lebanon's Tripoli - minister
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grain left Lebanon's northern port of Tripoli on Thursday and was on its way to Syria, Lebanon's caretaker transport minister Ali Hamie told Reuters. The Laodicea had docked in Tripoli on July 27 with some 5,000 tonnes of barley...
UPDATE 2-First Ukraine grain ship set to pass Bosphorus after inspection
ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime was set to pass through the Bosphorus after inspection ended on Wednesday, while a Turkish official said such deliveries from Ukraine may pick up after the successful first trip. The Razoni left Odesa on...
WRAPUP 9-'Glimmer of hope' as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa port
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine five months ago left the port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage deal described as a glimmer of hope in a worsening global food crisis. The...
UPDATE 2-First grain ship to leave Ukraine anchors off Turkish coast
ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime safely anchored off Turkey's coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to depart from Ukraine every day as long as the export agreement holds. The first ship, the...
WRAPUP 9-Russia accuses U.S. of direct Ukraine war role, grain ship anchors off Turkish coast
(Adds U.N. details and Ukrainian president on grain shipments) * Ukraine consults U.S. in using HIMARS launchers, official says. * Comment prompts Kremlin to accuse U.S. of direct involvement. * No immediate comment from White House or Pentagon. * First wartime Ukraine grain export ship reaches Bosphorus Strait. * U.S....
Turkey says first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night
ANKARA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's representative at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul said on Tuesday that the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets was expected to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night. At a briefing held at the JCC, general Ozcan Altunbudak said the course...
WRAPUP 7-Ukraine's Zelenskiy says first grain ship 'nothing', economy in coma
(Adds grain ship passing Bosphorus; Russia saying U.S. directly involved in conflict) * Grain-carrying ship from Ukraine inspected in Turkey. * Shipment is first of kind to leave Ukraine in wartime. * But Ukrainian leader says much more is needed. * Kyiv urgently needs to ship 10 mln tonnes to...
WRAPUP 3-Turkey says ship carrying first Ukrainian grain on track for safe arrival
ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Russia's invasion blocked exports more than five months ago is on track to safely arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday night, Turkey said, amid Ukrainian fears it could still run into problems. The vessel's departure on...
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine more than five months ago left Odesa on Monday under a safe passage agreement that has raised hopes hundreds of other vessels will follow. But there are many hurdles to overcome...
Ukraine has recaptured 53 settlements in Russian-occupied Kherson region - governor
KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has recaptured 53 settlements in the mostly Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson since the start of Moscow's invasion, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Russia captured swathes of southern Ukraine in the first phase of its Feb. 24 invasion. Ukraine is now pledging to...
Ukraine tells Lebanon to reverse decision to clear grain shipment for travel
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine called on Lebanon on Thursday to reverse a decision by a court in Tripoli to authorise the departure of a seized Syrian ship carrying what Kyiv says is stolen Ukrainian grain. In a statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said it was disappointed by the...
UPDATE 2-Lloyd's of London's Hiscox to provide insurance for Ukraine grain corridor
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hiscox is committed to a planned insurance consortium providing cover for ships travelling through a safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the Lloyd's of London insurer shares plunged on a first-half loss. The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukraine war while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's invasion headed towards Lebanon without problems. GRAIN/ENERGY/ECONOMY. * Turkey expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports each day...
Insurers ready $50 mln Ukraine grain cargo cover as first ship sails
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The London insurance sector is preparing to cover Ukrainian grains and fertiliser shipments through a secure corridor, voyages that may need up to $50 million of insurance cover per cargo, industry sources involved said on Wednesday. London's marine insurance market has placed the Black Sea...
Kremlin: Friday talks with Erdogan will address Ukraine grain deal
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that talks scheduled for Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address, among other things, the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that...
Russia says U.S. approves HIMARS targets so is directly involved in Ukraine conflict
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday that said that the United States is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. In the statement posted on Telegram, the ministry accused the U.S. of approving targets for the American-made HIMARS systems which are now in use by Ukraine. Reuters...
WRAPUP 2-Former German chancellor Schroeder says Ukraine grain deal may pave way for ceasefire
(Updates with former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder comments) * Germany's Schroeder says Moscow wants negotiated settlement. * Moscow/Kyiv grain deal may pave way for ceasefire, Schroeder. * Kremlin accuses U.S. of direct involvement in war. * First wartime Ukraine grain ship reaches Bosphorus Strait. By Can Sezer and Orhan Coskun.
WRAPUP 2-U.S. says Russia using 'nuclear shield' in Ukraine, risks terrible accident
UNITED NATIONS/KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States has accused Russia of using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was "deeply...
