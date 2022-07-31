Researchers draw connection between high-potency cannabis, mental health and addiction issues

www.labroots.com
Cardiovascular diseases could see sharp increase in US by 2060
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, a collaborative research team from the medical field and academia suggest the US could experience a sharp increase in cardiovascular (CV) diseases and risk factors between 2025 and 2060. Combining data from the 2020 US Census Bureau and the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the study estimated CV risk factors for diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity; as well as certain CV diseases such as ischemic heart disease, heart failure, heart attack, and stroke in groups based on age (18-44 years; 45-64; 67-79; >80), sex (male and female), and race/ethnicity (Asian, Black, Hispanic, White and other).
Researchers Investigate Memory Strategy to Slow Cognitive Decline
A team of researchers from University of Michigan and Penn State College of Medicine compared two mnemonic strategies for people with memory loss and published the findings in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia. Patients with mild cognitive impairment were randomly assigned to either mnemonic strategy training (MST) or spaced retrieval training (SRT). Both training approaches were highly effective in the short term, but MST offered more long-term effectiveness.
Exercising 150-600 Minutes Per Week Leads to Lowest Death Risk
A new study published in the journal Circulation has shown that people who participate in moderate or vigorous physical activity for 150-600 minutes per week have the lowest risk of mortality from all causes. The study included more than 116,000 American adults and followed them for 30 years. The participants...
