Researchers draw connection between high-potency cannabis, mental health and addiction issues

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, a collaborative research team from the medical field and academia suggest the US could experience a sharp increase in cardiovascular (CV) diseases and risk factors between 2025 and 2060. Combining data from the 2020 US Census Bureau and the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the study estimated CV risk factors for diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity; as well as certain CV diseases such as ischemic heart disease, heart failure, heart attack, and stroke in groups based on age (18-44 years; 45-64; 67-79; >80), sex (male and female), and race/ethnicity (Asian, Black, Hispanic, White and other).

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO