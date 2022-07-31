Dodgers at Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for July 31

www.dodgersnation.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
MLB・
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
Yardbarker
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Yankee fans trying to make sense of Harrison Bader/Jordan Montgomery deal
The Yankees officially announced the Jordan Montgomery trade to St. Louis, and many fans are having trouble understanding why the move was made.
Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider
The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a...
Dodgers News: LA Acquires Two-Time All-Star Outfielder From New York Yankees
MLB's number one power tool is coming to LA. Joey Gallo is now a member of the Dodgers.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Notes and More for August 2
The Dodgers are coming off their first win at Oracle Park in a 8-2 route on Monday and there fifth win in a row. The Dodgers were on fire all across their lineup and will look to keep the same momentum going as they stretch out their season series against their NL West Rivals.
Dodgers: Watch Blake Treinen Go Above And Beyond to Retrieve Miguel Vargas’ First Hit
The Dodgers have to feel like no matter what rookie they run out there, they’re going to have success. They’ve had 2 different players make their big league debuts this past week, with James Outman crushing over the weekend and Miguel Vargas coming up last night. Vargas was...
Dodgers Fans React to James Outman’s Home Run in First MLB At-Bat
Just two days, 25-year-old James Outman received the call that he would be getting the call up to the big club and joining the active roster with the Dodgers. On Sunday, the starting right fielder homered in his first at-bat in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning.
Dodgers Set to Wear Vin Scully Commemorative Patches for Rest of Season
The Dodgers and MLB world were dealt a mighty blow on Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully. The icon spent 67 years calling games for the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Now in the wake of his loss, the club is set to honor him for the rest of the season.
