Juvenile convicted of 2021 murder in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish man found guilty of Negligent Homicide in the death of 18-month-old child
St. Landry District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced today that Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, was found guilty of Negligent Homicide.
Thieves drive into St. Landry Parish stores, trying to rip out ATMs
Thieves drove vehicles into two St. Landry Parish stores overnight, trying to rip out the ATMs inside, deputies say.
Negligent Louisiana Mother Was Reported to the State Three Times Before Toddler Died from Overdose
State authorities are currently investigating how child services reacted to multiple reported overdoses before a toddler tragically died as a result of one in late June.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation. On August 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that BRPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking information regarding a hit and run fatality that occurred on August 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of North Street around 10:10 a.m. According to...
Man arrested and charged with vehicle theft and illegal possession of stolen things
St. Landry Parish detectives arrested a man for theft of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of stolen things.
Firefighters join in other agencies in patrolling waterways to prevent accidents, deaths
Volunteer Firefighters from the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer fire departments in Ascension Parish are teaming up with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to patrol the waterways of Ascension Parish on the weekends, Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said. "We are only...
Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
Louisiana woman caught after tires flattened on stolen vehicle, sheriff’s office says
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman is behind bars in Texas after a pursuit ended on US 59N over the weekend. Hilma Ziyad, 51, of Louisiana, was arrested in Jackson County on Saturday, July 30. The pursuit started with one Victoria Police Department K9 Officer around 8:15...
18-year-old accused of shooting ex-girlfriend turns himself into St. Tammany Sheriff's Office
An 18-year-old Slidell man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest at a Slidell apartment on Friday turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish jail two days later, officials said. Reginald White was taken into custody on Sunday and was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on counts...
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
18-year-old arrested on attempted second degree murder charge
An 18-year-old suspected in a Friday night shooting in the Slidell area turned himself in to authorities on Sunday. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Reginald White turned himself in at the 1st District Office of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody Sunday, July 31, and he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
Letters: Let's leave the public's protection to the professionals
I find it disturbing that the person who shot and killed the active shooter in the mall in Indiana is being hailed a hero. I don’t think that an armed vigilante who is willing to open fire in such a setting, endangering even more lives, is a hero at all.
Former West Feliciana assessor, father of current sheriff laid to rest
Former West Feliciana Parish Assessor W.D. Spillman died July 31. The lifelong cattleman and father of Sheriff Brian Spillman was buried Aug. 3 at Upper Place Cemetery in St. Francisville. He served as assessor for 20 years before retiring. His family and friends celebrated his 90th birthday with a community...
Judge sentences Mississippi woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband
A Pelahatchie woman who pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves sentenced Jessica Leeann Sledge to 120 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised probation, and fined her $1,000.
Lafayette Parish students see test score gains; other Acadiana parishes struggle to recoup losses
Lafayette Parish was recognized Wednesday as one of the top school districts in the state in year-over-year growth during a news conference where state officials released 2022 LEAP scores. While public school students across Acadiana showed some recovery on key test scores after results plummeted last year amid the coronavirus...
After nosedive from COVID, Baton Rouge schools recover some on key state test
School districts in the capital region continue to dominate the state rankings on LEAP standardized tests, but they still haven’t bounced back from the initial drop they took early in the COVID pandemic, according to results released Wednesday. Zachary reclaimed the top spot in the state. The district had...
St. Landry Parish Animal Ordinance Proposal
St. Landry Parish, La (KADN)- You don't create a law and put it on people without their input." St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard announced a proposed revision of the current animal code, intending to update it after seventeen years. Bellard says they've been working on revising the local animal...
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
