ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Juvenile convicted of 2021 murder in St. Landry Parish

By Raquel Villatoro
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
City
Eunice, LA
L'Observateur

Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Second Degree Murder#Violent Crime
an17.com

18-year-old arrested on attempted second degree murder charge

An 18-year-old suspected in a Friday night shooting in the Slidell area turned himself in to authorities on Sunday. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Reginald White turned himself in at the 1st District Office of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody Sunday, July 31, and he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
kadn.com

St. Landry Parish Animal Ordinance Proposal

St. Landry Parish, La (KADN)- You don't create a law and put it on people without their input." St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard announced a proposed revision of the current animal code, intending to update it after seventeen years. Bellard says they've been working on revising the local animal...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy