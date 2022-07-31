Dodgers vs Rockies: Betting Odds, Predictions, and Picks for July 31

www.dodgersnation.com
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Juan Soto Trade Market is LA ‘or bust’
The month of July was dominated by Juan Soto trade rumors, and at the moment, it appears that the first two days of August will be as well. The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2nd (3PM PT), and at the time of this article, the Nationals still haven’t dealt Soto. Insiders believe the Soto market is down to three teams: the Dodgers, the Cardinals, and the Padres.
Dodgers Fans React to LA Trading for Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Joey Gallo
On the last day of the MLB trade deadline, Juan Soto wound up getting traded to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers did acquire an All-Star caliber outfielder in Joey Gallo, but trading for an outfielder with a .159 average probably wasn’t what the Dodgers faithful were hoping for.
Dodgers Were Serious Finalists For Juan Soto But Fell Short
The Dodgers didn’t do a whole lot at the trade deadline this year. They landed Joey Gallo in a deal and sent off a few guys that didn’t have much of a postseason roster chance. Jake Lamb was dealt to the Mariners for cash and Mitch White went to the Blue Jays for a pair of minor leaguers.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Goes Deep Twice in Rehab Assignment
The Dodgers are going to be getting some reinforcements back pretty soon. While there are plenty of arms on the horizon, there are also a few bats working their way back. Chris Taylor and Edwin Rios are both currently out on rehab assignments with the OKC squad. But it’s looking...
Dodgers: Watch Blake Treinen Go Above And Beyond to Retrieve Miguel Vargas’ First Hit
The Dodgers have to feel like no matter what rookie they run out there, they’re going to have success. They’ve had 2 different players make their big league debuts this past week, with James Outman crushing over the weekend and Miguel Vargas coming up last night. Vargas was...
Dodgers Trade Deadline 2022: A Journal As Moves Happen
This will be our fifth Trade Deadline season where we tracked each move, or even strong rumors, during the day. This will be published early then updated throughout the day with the latest news at the top. To get you started we have an article at Dodgers 2080 about the...
Dodgers Set to Wear Vin Scully Commemorative Patches for Rest of Season
The Dodgers and MLB world were dealt a mighty blow on Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully. The icon spent 67 years calling games for the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Now in the wake of his loss, the club is set to honor him for the rest of the season.
MLB News: Juan Soto Trade Dramatically Alters World Series Odds Landscape
The NL playoff picture just got a whole lot more interesting in the last two days. The San Diego Padres made not one, but two blockbuster trades in the last two days. On Monday, San Diego sent four players to Milwaukee in exchange for four-time All-Star Josh Hader. Then, hours before the 3PM PT trade deadline on Tuesday, the Padres landed Nationals superstar Juan Soto in a trade that sent baseball Twitter into a frenzy.
Dodgers Rumors: Padres Add Another Bat, Pick Up Brandon Drury
The Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target just ahead of the trade deadline. Today, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that San Diego is matching up with the Cincinnati Reds to acquire infielder Brandon Drury. The journeyman utility man is in the midst of a...
Dodgers Roster: LA Primed to Add More WAR Than Any Juan Soto Trade Could
The Dodgers lost out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes. The superstar outfielder is heading to San Diego to join a now much better than they were Padres team. While it’s easy to be bummed that the boys in blue aren’t picking up another generational talent at the trade deadline, there’s enough reason to still be plenty ok with where the club is at.
Dodgers News: Watch Recent Call-Up Miguel Vargas Introduce Himself in Dugout
Amidst a flurry of deals from the Dodgers, LA called up Miguel Vargas, one of their top position player prospects, to keep the active roster whole for the second game of the Giants series in San Francisco. Vargas has never played in a big league game for the Dodgers, and...
Dodgers News: Watch Max Muncy Hit Home Run to Spark Offensive Explosion
The Dodgers can strike at all ends of their star studded lineup and their NL leading 68 wins shows exactly what they are capable of when firing on all cylinders. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman have pulled their weight all season long in the most crucial moments, but it’s no reason to sleep on the rest of the lineup.
Dodgers News: Padres Officially Land Juan Soto in Megadeal With the Nationals
The good news is that Dodgers fans can finally start wondering where Juan Soto is going to end up at the deadline. The bad news is that he is coming to the National League West to play for the Padres. The deal was announced today with the trade deadline coming up at 3 PM pacific time. And it’s a massive one.
MLB News: Angels Reportedly Not Trading Shohei Ohtani
The MLB trade deadline is upon us, and teams have just a day left to figure out what they are going to do. That would include the Dodgers, who seem to be closely monitoring some big names. But whether or not they will jump in remains to be seen. But...
Dodgers News: LA Calling Up Slugging Prospect Miguel Vargas
The trade deadline is over, and the Dodgers are basically rolling with the same regulars for the rest of the year. They did add in slugger Joey Gallo, but aside from that, it seemed like their main goal was to clear out the 40-man roster. They did that by trading away Mitch White and Jake Lamb.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Finally Heads to Injured List
In what’s an annual occurrence, the Dodgers have held veteran third baseman Justin Turner out of the lineup while he deals with a nagging core injury. Turner injured himself in a game back on July 21st and was held out of the lineup for a week while he rested up what was termed a rotational abdominal injury.
Dodgers Post Game: Max Muncy Powers LA to Fifth Straight Win Over Giants
The Dodgers started the month of August with the same dominance they showed in July. After going 21-5 over the last 31 days, the Dodgers flew to San Francisco in hopes of of winning their fifth-consecutive game against the Giants. They did just that, as a 8-2 win over their division rivals set the tone for a pivotal series.
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups and More for August 3
After taking the first two games against the Giants to begin the month of August, the Dodgers look to make it a series win tonight by beating their division rivals for the third consecutive game. Los Angeles will send out 25-year-old Julio Urías to the mound, who seeks his 11th win of the season. San Fransisco will counter with Alex Cobb, who currently holds a 4.06 era over 16 games this season.
Dodgers News: LA Pays Tribute to Vin, Scully’s Most Memorable Calls, Fans React & More!
When all the news of the day is flooded with stories of one man, you know that person must be regarded highly. That’s just the case as news of Vin Scully’s unfortunate passing is all people were able to talk about yesterday after the world learned of his passing during the Dodgers-Giants game in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Dazzles in Debut; LA Extends Win Streak Over Giants
After an offensive explosion in recent days, the Dodgers had a much quieter game Wednesday night in San Francisco. Luckily for them, Julio Urías was absolutely dominant through 5 innings and kept the Giants scoreless through 6. While Craig Kimbrel once again made things interesting in the 9th, the Dodgers escaped with a 3-0 victory and their 7th in a row over their rivals from the bay.
