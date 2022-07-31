Post 218 Seniors edge Festus in eight innings

www.emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
Washington expanding to eight fall teams
The end of summer is fast approaching, and Washington High School could see a greater-than-usual turnout for fall sports in just a few weeks. That’s because Washington will add yet another team to its fall lineup, increasing its number of varsity fall programs from seven to eight.
Washington Missourian
Senior Legion — Washington Post 218 vs. Jefferson City Post 5, State Tournament
Jefferson City Post 5 defeated Washington Post 218 in the losers' bracket final of the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament Wednesday, July 27, at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our...
Washington Missourian
Post 218 bats go cold in loss to Jefferson City
SEDALIA — All good things must come to an end. For the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team, that came in the Missouri State Tournament losers’ bracket final Wednesday evening in a 1-0 loss to Jefferson City Post 5.
Cardinals fans upset after storm cancels game
St. Louis Cardinals canceled their game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday due to severe weather leaving many fans upset.
Washington Missourian
St. Joseph bounces back to beat Jefferson City for title
It took two games and 19 innings, but the St. Joseph Post 11 Seniors are your 2022 Missouri American Legion state champions. It’s the first state title for St. Joseph Post 11. American Legion baseball in Missouri goes back to 1929.
Washington Missourian
Adam Meyer to lead Lady Jays’ basketball team
For the first time in five seasons, Washington girls basketball will have a new head coach. Adam Meyer has been promoted to the position after spending the last nine years as an assistant coach on the boys basketball team.
kbia.org
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
Educators give suggestions to fix Missouri teacher shortage
Educators from across Missouri told members of the State Board of Education's Blue Ribbon Commission the reason why teachers are leaving the field is due to a lack of support and pay.
lakeexpo.com
34 Anemone Court, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049
Located in the famous Six Mile, no wake inlet. This property features 3 lots providing a lot of privacy with 70 feet of lakefront. There are 5 bedrooms (one non-conforming but a window could be added), and an oversized two-car garage. This lakefront, luxury home is being sold furnished with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 3 bedrooms downstairs. There is a lot of room for extra storage. The water is 20 ft deep with an amazing dock to hang out at. 10X24 slip and 12X28 slip with a pump for washing down the boat and dock. Take a golf cart ride to the martini deck to grill or down to the dock. By land, this home is the perfect location down HH to Bittersweet to Anemone. This perfectly maintained home is ready to move right in and enjoy.
Illinois Business Journal
Neurosurgery of St. Louis adds city native Dr. Sarah Travers to growing team
Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL) has added St. Louis native and Neurosurgeon Sarah Travers, MD, to its growing practice. Dr. Travers specializes in brain tumors and will also perform general neurosurgery. “I am excited to see the growth of Neurosurgery of St Louis with the addition of Dr. Travers,” said...
Washington Missourian
Brinkmann wins county judge race by wide margin
Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election. The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
Washington Missourian
Meet you at the Fair
The wait is over. The Washington Town & Country Fair opens this week. The 2022 theme, “The time of my life,” sums up the Fair experience pretty admirably for a great many. Fair week is the best week of the summer for a whole lot of people because the Fair provides the ultimate entertainment venue. It offers something for everyone, young and old alike. Whether you’re looking for quality family time, a good time with friends or a great date night option, the Fair delivers. It’s the perfect place to have the time of your life.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
Washington Missourian
Ben Brown wins five-person primary for state senate
Restaurant owner and Washington resident Ben Brown won the Republican primary for District 26's state senate seat Tuesday. He will now face Democrat John Kiehne in the general election in November.
KSDK
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
Washington Missourian
Bulls, pulls and bikes set for Fair
The Washington Town & Country Fair has lots of options for things to watch people ride. Whether it’s tractors, motorcycles, or bulls, fans can see it all at the Motor Sports Arena during fair week again this year.
Washington Missourian
Storms move Town & Country Fair Queen Contest, close Fairgrounds
A lack of cooperation from Mother Nature has caused Washington Town & Country Fair officials to rearrange two staples of the Fair's opening night line-up and close the Fairgrounds for the evening. Per a post to the Washington Town & Country Fair Facebook page, the Fairgrounds have been closed this...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
Washington Missourian
Hellebusch crowned 2022 Town & Country Fair Queen
Wednesday night was quite special for Maria Hellebusch. “I’m still floating. I still cannot believe that this just happened,” Hellebusch told The Missourian immediately following her coronation as the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen. “I was not expecting this at all,” she said. “This is something...
