Othello, WA

ICE Agent Arrested in Washington for Allegedly Travelling to Pay for Sex With 13-Year-Old

By Quinn Welsch / The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago
610KONA

UPDATE: Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish High School Teacher

UPDATE: The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've issued a warrant for the arrest of Bertha Cerna for Sexual Misconduct with a minor 1st Degree (RCW 9A.44.093), and Furnishing Liquor to a Minor (RCW 66.44.270). Anyone information about the case should contact YCSO Detectives Reyna or Duggan at 509-574-2567. Original...
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

Man facing multiple assault charges in weekend shooting in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man is facing multiple felony assault charges in connection to a Saturday shooting in Moses Lake where multiple shots were fired at a car and apartment. Shawndrae Huff, 43, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with five counts of first-degree assault and one count each of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. His bail was set at $500,000, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Othello, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Ellensburg, WA
Othello, WA
Washington State
Ellensburg, WA
Crime & Safety
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

FACT CHECK: No deaths at Watershed Festival 2022

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Following a slew of rumors regarding 2022's Watershed Festival, the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted a clarification. Stories began spreading that multiple people died, that someone lost an ear and even that someone was giving out antifreeze for people to drink. GCSO confirmed all of these stories are false.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Don Williams
ncwlife.com

Grant County Sheriff's Office does some Watershed rumor control

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took the time Monday to address what they said were some of the most popular and false rumors about the Watershed Music Festival that were spread on social media over the weekend. Deputy Kyle Foreman said, contrary to rumors, nobody died. Second, nobody lost...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
tncontentexchange.com

Smoke pouring into Grant County is from the Vantage Highway Fire

People in parts of Grant County have been reporting smoke, wondering if there’s a new wildfire in the county. Nope, says the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The smoke is being blown that direction from the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County. The incident management team said the...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

One person killed, three injured in Saturday morning crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake. Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Votes ‘Yes’ on New Quincy Valley Medical Center

Quincy Valley Medical Center is celebrating the approval of Proposition 1, which would provide a $55 million bond to help fund their new hospital. During the August 2nd general election, voters were presented with two bond measures that would fund the construction of a new QVMC hospital. Roughly 60% of...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata man riding motorcycle dies in wreck near Blue Lake

SOAP LAKE - 68-year-old Dennis Armour of Ephrata has died after crashing into the back of a vehicle on SR 17 near Blue Lake nine miles south of Coulee City Sunday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Dennis was traveling on his motorcycle southward on SR 17 and was approaching the Blue Lake rest area when he crashed.
EPHRATA, WA

