ICE Agent Arrested in Washington for Allegedly Travelling to Pay for Sex With 13-Year-Old

Randle Man Accused of Kidnapping Child, Threatening to Drive Off a Cliff
A Randle man accused of kidnapping and threatening to kill the child of a woman who wanted to break up with him in June is now facing felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The child’s mother contacted law enforcement on June 12 to report Zachary Hall, 39, had taken...
UPDATE: Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish High School Teacher
UPDATE: The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've issued a warrant for the arrest of Bertha Cerna for Sexual Misconduct with a minor 1st Degree (RCW 9A.44.093), and Furnishing Liquor to a Minor (RCW 66.44.270). Anyone information about the case should contact YCSO Detectives Reyna or Duggan at 509-574-2567. Original...
Moses Lake man who assaulted 9-week-old baby sentenced to 41 months in prison
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man who assaulted a 9-week-old baby has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Donovan Cantu, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault of a child-domestic violence. He was initially charged with first-degree assault of a child but the charge was lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Man facing multiple assault charges in weekend shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man is facing multiple felony assault charges in connection to a Saturday shooting in Moses Lake where multiple shots were fired at a car and apartment. Shawndrae Huff, 43, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with five counts of first-degree assault and one count each of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. His bail was set at $500,000, according to court records.
Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
FACT CHECK: No deaths at Watershed Festival 2022
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Following a slew of rumors regarding 2022's Watershed Festival, the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted a clarification. Stories began spreading that multiple people died, that someone lost an ear and even that someone was giving out antifreeze for people to drink. GCSO confirmed all of these stories are false.
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Grant County Sheriff's Office does some Watershed rumor control
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took the time Monday to address what they said were some of the most popular and false rumors about the Watershed Music Festival that were spread on social media over the weekend. Deputy Kyle Foreman said, contrary to rumors, nobody died. Second, nobody lost...
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash blocks George Washington Way in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Several vehicles were involved in a collision on George Washington Way in Richland which is slowing traffic through the area around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1. KAPP-KVEW’s reporter on the scene spotted three Washington State Patrol vehicles and several troopers responding to the intersection of...
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
Smoke pouring into Grant County is from the Vantage Highway Fire
People in parts of Grant County have been reporting smoke, wondering if there’s a new wildfire in the county. Nope, says the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The smoke is being blown that direction from the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County. The incident management team said the...
One person killed, three injured in Saturday morning crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake. Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
Grant County Votes ‘Yes’ on New Quincy Valley Medical Center
Quincy Valley Medical Center is celebrating the approval of Proposition 1, which would provide a $55 million bond to help fund their new hospital. During the August 2nd general election, voters were presented with two bond measures that would fund the construction of a new QVMC hospital. Roughly 60% of...
Ephrata man riding motorcycle dies in wreck near Blue Lake
SOAP LAKE - 68-year-old Dennis Armour of Ephrata has died after crashing into the back of a vehicle on SR 17 near Blue Lake nine miles south of Coulee City Sunday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Dennis was traveling on his motorcycle southward on SR 17 and was approaching the Blue Lake rest area when he crashed.
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
