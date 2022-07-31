SW Washington Construction Workers: Saving Girl From House Fire 'Surreal' But Natural

www.chronline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Related
q13fox.com
2 rescued from sinking boat by WA State Ferries crew members
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Ferries crew members rescued two people from a sinking boat Wednesday morning. According to WSF, a boat ran aground in Wasp Passage—located between Crane Island and Shaw Island—and right on a state ferry route. The boat started sinking, but the M/V Tillikum happened to be nearby.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newborn baby boy missing out of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger. Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfires: Tuesday update
Here is an update on fires in Central and Southern Oregon from Central Oregon Fire Information and from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Central Oregon – Firefighters worked late and stayed out overnight on a number of the existing fires across central Oregon. There was no significant growth on any of the incidents despite gusty winds from passing thunderstorms. Resources responded to two additional fires yesterday evening.
Mount Vernon Hobby Lobby trespasses man giving water to homeless in 90-degree heat
An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon as he gave water to the homeless in 90-degree heat on Saturday. Matt Uyeno told KIRO 7 News that the the pandemic has fueled an escalating homeless situation in Mount Vernon, which has been especially dire in Skagit Valley.
RELATED PEOPLE
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
Chronicle
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Northwest After Heat Wave
Following last week's intense heat wave, the Pacific Northwest on Monday saw an unusually high number of lightning strikes, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Monday night thunderstorms produced 3,577 lightning strikes, mostly in south central Oregon with a few strikes in northeastern Washington and along the west side...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
McKinney Fire near California-Oregon border explodes to 51,648 acres, evacuations ordered
Over 100 homes were ordered evacuated and authorities were warning people to be on high alert. The McKinney Fire is now the largest wildfire of the season in California, surpassing the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersdental.com
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewis and Clark Bridge
When should the Lewis and Clark Bridge close for repairs? Answer in this survey. The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a public survey for drivers who cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge to help shape the construction timeline when it closes for repairs next year.
These 8 Washington counties should wear masks indoors, CDC says
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday rescinded 12 COVID-19 emergency proclamations that he said are no longer needed to respond to the pandemic, but the virus is still impacting people across the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Clinic to open new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Salmon Creek
VANCOUVER — On Monday, Aug. 8, Vancouver Clinic will open its new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Vancouver Clinic–Salmon Creek. It’s the first such clinic in Southwest Washington. At the residency clinic, 12 resident physicians will care for patients alongside established Vancouver Clinic doctors who will be sharing their skills and wisdom.
Lebanon-Express
Oregon wildfire suspect tied to tree by citizens who caught him, sheriff says
A man believe to have set wildfires burning in an Oregon forest on July25th was apprehended by local citizens who tied him to a tree until police arrived.
opb.org
Oregonians pump their own gasoline during heat wave emergency
Oregonians in 25 counties can pump their own gasoline through Sunday, when Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for extreme heat ends. The declaration allowed the State Fire Marshall to temporarily change state rules on self-service pumping to protect station workers from spending too much time in the heat. On...
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
Bolt Mobility, the Miami-based micromobility startup co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, appears to have vanished without a trace from several of its U.S. markets. In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails, and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped...
Comments / 1