ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, WA

SW Washington Construction Workers: Saving Girl From House Fire 'Surreal' But Natural

By Becca Robbins / The Columbian
Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.chronline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

2 rescued from sinking boat by WA State Ferries crew members

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Ferries crew members rescued two people from a sinking boat Wednesday morning. According to WSF, a boat ran aground in Wasp Passage—located between Crane Island and Shaw Island—and right on a state ferry route. The boat started sinking, but the M/V Tillikum happened to be nearby.
WASHINGTON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Barberton, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
KGW

Newborn baby boy missing out of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger. Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon wildfires: Tuesday update

Here is an update on fires in Central and Southern Oregon from Central Oregon Fire Information and from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Central Oregon – Firefighters worked late and stayed out overnight on a number of the existing fires across central Oregon. There was no significant growth on any of the incidents despite gusty winds from passing thunderstorms. Resources responded to two additional fires yesterday evening.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Ward
Chronicle

Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Northwest After Heat Wave

Following last week's intense heat wave, the Pacific Northwest on Monday saw an unusually high number of lightning strikes, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Monday night thunderstorms produced 3,577 lightning strikes, mostly in south central Oregon with a few strikes in northeastern Washington and along the west side...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Department#Accident#U S Construction Inc
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewis and Clark Bridge

When should the Lewis and Clark Bridge close for repairs? Answer in this survey. The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a public survey for drivers who cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge to help shape the construction timeline when it closes for repairs next year.
LONGVIEW, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Clinic to open new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Salmon Creek

VANCOUVER — On Monday, Aug. 8, Vancouver Clinic will open its new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Vancouver Clinic–Salmon Creek. It’s the first such clinic in Southwest Washington. At the residency clinic, 12 resident physicians will care for patients alongside established Vancouver Clinic doctors who will be sharing their skills and wisdom.
VANCOUVER, WA
opb.org

Oregonians pump their own gasoline during heat wave emergency

Oregonians in 25 counties can pump their own gasoline through Sunday, when Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for extreme heat ends. The declaration allowed the State Fire Marshall to temporarily change state rules on self-service pumping to protect station workers from spending too much time in the heat. On...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy