SW Washington Construction Workers: Saving Girl From House Fire 'Surreal' But Natural

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.

OREGON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO