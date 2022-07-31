ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillia Valutyte: Man, 22, charged with murdering nine-year-old in suspected stabbing

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
 2 days ago

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte.

Deividas Skebas was arrested and subsequently charged following an appeal by Lincolnshire Police to find a man in connection with the incident.

Mr Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday 1 August.

Lillia, also a Lithuanian national, was killed in a suspected stabbing in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

Following a combination of intelligence and information supplied by members of the public, armed officers made an arrest in the Central Park area of Boston at around 2.45pm on Saturday, Lincolnshire Police said.

The nine-year-old had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just metres from an office where their mother was working. The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to locals.

A resident from the area told The Telegraph that Lillia was playing with toys in the street with her younger sister when the incident took place.

“I’m sure her mum wouldn’t have been far away as she always checked on them. She was a very quiet girl, and I just can’t understand it,” the resident reportedly said.

Donna Burton, 57, a hairdresser, who works at a salon overlooking the scene of the incident, saw Lillia playing hide and seek with her little sister at 5.50pm on Thursday, about 30 minutes before she was killed.

She told The Times : “They were just playing, one was hiding, playing hide and seek, the older one, and she popped out, with the little one looking for her, and they were just really happy. It’s really sad.”

Nine-year-old Marko Iosif was in the same class as Lillia and told Sky News that she was “always really enthusiastic and always happy”.

He said that she always looked after other people. Marko’s father, Alin, said young Lillia’s death was “terrifying”.

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “This is a heartbreaking case that has affected many people in Boston and further afield. Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family at this exceptionally difficult time.

“The response to such a devastating incident has involved committing significant resources to the investigation and engaging with people in Boston who are understandably shocked by Lillia’s death.

“Our officers have been in the town, speaking to the public and listening to their concerns. We’ll continue to maintain a significant presence over the coming days.

“Finally, I’d like to extend my thanks once again to the public and the media, who have provided help in a challenging and fast-moving case. Your support is appreciated by our officers and staff.”

Jurate Matulioniene, a family friend and chair of the Boston Lithuanian Community, said: “Lillia was a beautiful angel, she was quite quiet and loved dancing.

“The family used to come to all of our community events and they would always stay late to help clear up. I have spoken to the mum and asked for her account details because we want to do a fundraiser but she would not accept it.”

Dozens of flowers and other tributes have been left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in memory of the schoolgirl, while others have been gathering at a local church to light candles.

The Independent

