ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city

By Kirstin Cole
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kWW3_0gzg478x00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes.

Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the pancakes.

Watch her full report in the above video player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
A Cup of Jo

Where New Yorkers Eat in New York

New York City! So many places to eat, so many moments of paralysis deciding where to go. To help, we’ve enlisted a panel of New York food pros and asked them where they pick up bagels, grab brunch with the kids, and meet for date nights. Or just, you know, what neighborhood spot they crave on nights when they don’t feel like cooking. Not surprisingly, they had some very New York-style opinions on the matter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Take a Tour of This $45 Million NYC Penthouse on Billionaire's Row

New York City is no stranger to luxury properties, but few are as exclusive as the needle-thin towers of Billionaire's Row on the southern edge of Central Park. One such building is One57, a supertall condo tower at 157 W 57th Street. One of the building's penthouses recently came on the market for a whopping $45 million, and the listing agents at Serhant gave the public an exclusive look inside the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, full-floor property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Sports
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Manhattan, NY
Restaurants
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets

Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New York dining shed suit: Brooklyn leader on quality of life dip

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the dozens of plaintiffs suing New York City and State for the removal of outdoor dining sheds joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to describe how the structures have reduced quality of life in his Brooklyn neighborhood. “The noise,” said Robert Camacho, chairperson of Community Board 4 in Bushwick, when […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Brunch#Oasis#Soho#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position

Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

An Epic Asian Street Food Fest Is Coming To NYC This Month

On Thursday, August 18th, eat your way through delicious Taiwanese/Japanese dishes at Night Market by UpstairsNYC. The festival will highlight traditional street food with fine-dining execution, as high-end Japanese restaurant Norikoh Chelsea will transform its 6,000 square feet into an expansive night market. The outdoor area, main indoor floor and back room will feature music, a full bar and a beautiful backdrop to the festivities with gorgeous lanterns brightening the venue. Visitors will be able to feast on tons of mouthwatering options like pork belly buns, taro donuts, yakitori and quench their thirst with a selection of East Asian beers (Sapporo, Asahi, Kirin) and East Asian-inspired cocktails. Menu items will average between $10-$15. A limited supply of tickets will be available thanks to UpstairsNYC, an NYC media firm, to get cheap deals on items. Tickets include:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Legendary Harlem restaurant Sylvia’s celebrates 60th anniversary

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents danced in the streets in Harlem all day Monday in celebration of a milestone birthday for Sylvia’s, the restaurant famous for its soul food. Sylvia’s first opened its doors 60 years ago. Since then, it’s become a part of the fabric of Harlem. Over the years, political heavyweights, star athletes, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PIX11

Seeds The Day: Watermelon recipes for the summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Is the heat giving extra pressure to be fresher? A bite (or better yet, several) of plump, juicy watermelon might just do the trick in cooling you off. But, it doesn’t stop there. Who knew watermelon could be a star in dishes you’d never think would work? Fairway Market did, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ArchDaily

ODA Unveils Residential Tower on New York City’s Billionaire Row

Construction has begun at 126 East 57th street, a project designed by architecture office ODA, with interiors designed by Gambellini Sheppard. On 57th street, a copper mirrored gateway leads residents through the 6-story atrium and toward the 28-story residential tower. The site spans the width of a city block from 56th to 57th street and the proposed tower measures 175,000 square feet, complete with private outdoor terraces for every unit, as the pixelated cast-in-place concrete façade recesses at irregular intervals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River

There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Beloved Brooklyn bodega cat stolen, owner says

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man walked off with a Brooklyn bodega’s cat on Friday, the owner said. Owner Abdul Majeed got Boka for Green Olives Deli and Grill in Park Slope in January. Boka was beloved; some customers came just to play with him, Majeed said. “Friday, 29th of July, he was playing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Monthly

Chef Joe Tartamella Makes His Mark on Montclair’s MC Hotel

It can take years for people to find their own career path, or maybe even lifetimes, but Chef Joe Tartamella found his passion as a child. “All the kids were playing baseball with their dads, and we were connecting through food,” Tartamella says of his father. “That’s where my passion comes from.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

NYC gives green light to women-inspired art and culture productions

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city is filled with stories, but getting the chance to tell them can be tough.  The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and the New York Foundation for the Arts have a grant opportunity to get women’s projects into production.   The city has announced $2 million for NYC Women’s Fund for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy