Ask the Vet: For some cats, middle age means metabolic concerns

As our feline companions reach middle age, which is generally more than seven or eight years, routine screening for metabolic diseases like hyperthyroidism becomes necessary.

Like us, cats have two thyroid glands in the neck that produce thyroid hormone that essentially establishes metabolism and impacts almost every system in the body. As cats age they can develop a benign tumor in the gland that secretes excessive amounts of thyroid hormone. The exact cause is unknown, but exposure to excessive amounts of dietary iodine may play a role.

Symptoms of hyperthyroidism include increased thirst and urinations, weight loss with a normal or increased appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, or increased vocalization. The increased thyroid hormone also has a profound effect on the cardiovascular system. A thickened heart called thyrotoxic cardiomyopathy, high blood pressure, heart murmurs, and less commonly strokes or sudden death can be a consequence.

Diagnosis is typically made with a simple blood test to measure thyroid hormone when the disease is suspected. It can be insidious and levels creep up over time, which is why annual checkups to monitor weight and screening lab work help with early diagnosis before some of the more serious symptoms develop.

A small percentage of cases are not as straightforward when concurrent illness suppresses the circulating thyroid hormone detected by the screening test. An additional test to measure the active hormone level called free T4 is usually indicated in those situations.

Once a diagnosis is established, several options are available for treatment.

Oral medication called methimazole lowers the levels of circulating thyroid hormone, but needs to be administered twice a day for life in order to be effective. This pill can be compounded into a more palatable form for the 99.8 percent of cats out there who hate taking pills.

I-131 treatment is another choice where your cat spends a week in a special facility after being injected with a very low level of radioactive iodine that is absorbed into thyroid tissue and destroys the active part of the gland. It is safe and effective, but in our area would require travel to a special facility designed to handle the treatment.

Surgery called a thyroidectomy to remove the benign tumor and associated thyroid gland is also a possibility. It would require someone experienced in performing the procedure, but can be curative.

Dietary management with a prescription food can also manage some cases. This diet does not have medication, but rather precisely controlled levels of iodine that over time can lead to normalization of thyroid levels in some cats. If feeding this diet, it is essential to not introduce any other foods or treats.

Patients on drug therapy need frequent monitoring since the tumors grow with time and secrete more and more hormone, so dosing needs to be adjusted. Early kidney disease can also be masked by hyperthyroidism, so after initiating treatment checking kidney values is necessary as well. Some radioactive iodine and thyroidectomy patients may need low levels of thyroid replacement hormone, but that is uncommon. While unusual, active cells can exist in places other than gland called ectopic thyroid tissue and a scan is needed to locate the tissue in places other than the neck.

The good news is that with an early diagnosis and successful treatment, most of the secondary symptoms can resolve quickly with resulting excellent quality and length of life.

Questions for Dr. Gary Thompson can be emailed to askthevet@theblade.com or mailed to The Blade, Attn. Ask the Vet, 541 N. Superior St. Toledo, OH., 43660. Dr. Thompson regrets that he cannot answer individual letters.