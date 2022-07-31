ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Cheers! These are America’s 10 most popular beers

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — As summer heat continues, it’s the perfect time to pop a top on a beer (if you’re 21 and up) and cool off. But what’s your favorite brand of brew?

A recent poll by research and analytics group YouGov ranked the 75 most popular beers in the U.S., as indicated by participants, who based ratings on favorability and knowledge of the brands.

North Carolina among top 10 sports car states

Here are the top 10.

10. Dos Equis

The green-bottled Mexican lager with the double-X name comes in at number 10. It’s known for its now-retired spokesperson, the so-called “ Most Interesting Man in the World .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXkaS_0gzg3wfc00
Atmosphere at the 10th Annual Maroon 5 Halloween Party at the Sportsmen’s Lodge on Friday, October 31, 2014 in Studio City, Calif. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for Adam Levine Productions/AP Images)

9. Bud Light

Budweiser’s light beer was first introduced in 1982 and is known by its cobalt blue labeling. Data by the Beer Marketer’s Insights in 2019 reviewed shipping numbers, which determined (based on how much is shipped to retailers), Bud Light is America’s most popular beer brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1hv7_0gzg3wfc00
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 26: A six pack of Bud Light sits on a shelf for sale at a convenience store, July 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

8. Stella Artois

The Belgium-originated pilsner was originally created as a Christmas season beer and it’s even named after the Star of Bethlehem, or the Christmas Star. Statistica data updated last year showed Stella Artois as the UK’s top beer based on consumer favorability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqAaC_0gzg3wfc00
(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Stella Artois)
Happy hour? You won’t find one in these states

7. Blue Moon

This Belgian-style beer was originally called “Bellyslide Wit” when it was launched in 1995 at the Sandlot Brewery in Denver, Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsjnT_0gzg3wfc00
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: Blue Moon beer on display at Midnight Jazz Breakfast hosted by Carla Hall and Patti LaBelle at The Cecil on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

6. Miller

Also known as Miller High Life, Miller, a pilsner-style beer, is the company’s oldest brand. It bills itself as “the Champagne of Beers.” The company has even taken the slogan so far as producing the beer in champagne bottles as part of a holiday edition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXFek_0gzg3wfc00
CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, cans of Miller High Life and Budweiser beer that are products of SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev (respectively) are shown on September 15, 2014 in Chicago. Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

5. Budweiser

This pale lager was first sold in 1876 in St. Louis, Missouri. Since its introduction, the Anheuser-Busch-owned Budweiser has faced several trademark disputes with the European company Budweiser Budvar. That company owns the rights to the Budweiser name overseas. Budweiser is also known for many of its iconic Super Bowl ads .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNdi3_0gzg3wfc00
(Getty Images)

4. Samuel Adams

Often called “Sam Adams,” this lager is named after one of America’s founding fathers. It was introduced in 1984. Last year, Samuel Adams launched a limited edition beer so strong it was illegal to sell in 15 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02avGF_0gzg3wfc00
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Bottles of Samuel Adams beer are displayed on a shelf at grocery store on May 10, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
These are the most popular craft breweries in the US

3. Corona

The company behind this Mexican pale lager said Corona’s unfortunate name similarity to the coronavirus didn’t negatively impact its sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kx7EM_0gzg3wfc00
(Getty Images)

2. Heineken

This pale lager originated in the Netherlands in 1873 and has appeared as product placement in seven “James Bond” franchise movies and many advertisements, including “ Daniel Craig vs. James Bond ” for the latest installment, “No Time to Die.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhycx_0gzg3wfc00
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 19: Heineken beer is served during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on April 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for 2018 Tribeca Film Festival)
  1. Guinness

The Irish dry stout originated in Dublin in 1759. The dark and thick brew is hugely popular in the United Kingdom and Ireland, naturally. The brew’s popularity is eclipsed in only one other country: Nigeria, where Smithsonian Magazin e reports there are more Guinness drinkers than in all of Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112qYQ_0gzg3wfc00
(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Diageo Beer Company USA)

Here’s the full list of the 75 most popular beers in the U.S .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Tito’s Vodka Mocks the Seltzer Trend by Selling an Empty Can

Austin-based vodka company Tito’s Handmade Vodka has found viral internet fame for its new product poking fun at the ubiquitous boozy seltzer trend. In a new perfectly produced video called “Finally, Tito’s in a Can,” an announcer says, “There comes a time when every alcohol brand must ask, ‘Should we make a seltzer?’ and our answer is...no.” The video goes on to promote a new Tito’s product that enables people to make their own canned seltzer: an empty, reusable 16-ounce insulated can.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Missouri State
Mens Journal

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
ASTORIA, OR
Thrillist

Goose Island Unveils Variants for This Year's Bourbon County Stout Release

No one wants to hear this in August, but fall is coming. That means it’s almost time to cozy up with a bottle of barrel-aged stout. Bourbon County Stout has long been a pillar of the style. It has been divisive at times, particularly after its brewer, Goose Island, was purchased by beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2011. Nonetheless, the annual release remains a major event in the beer world, and though you can’t lay hands on it until November, the brewery has announced the seven variants that will comprise the 2022 release.
DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best

Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Does Coffee Beer Contain Real Coffee?

Coffee beer is a combination of America's two favorite drinks, and anyone familiar with it will know that the beer part of the concoction is genuine. Can we say the same for coffee? Coffee and beer are the two most drank beverages in America after water and carbonated soft drinks, per Statista. Since being introduced to America in the 19th century, these beverages have enjoyed maximum popularity, per the Economic History Association and Public Broadcasting Service. Bearing the latter in mind, it seems logical that someone, somewhere along the timeline of human endeavor, would try to combine the two. While we may enjoy the taste of both, most people drink coffee and beer for the sensation, per a 2019 report in the Human Molecular Genetics.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Adams
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#Budweiser Beer#World Of Beer#United States#Food Drink#Beverages#Mexican#Angerer Getty Images#Bethle
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy