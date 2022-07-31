ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stop this crazy thing’: Was George Jetson born in 2022? The internet thinks so

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
George Jetson was born Sunday in Orbit City. Say what?

That is what the internet believes, anyway. Social media lit up with birthday announcements for Hanna-Barbera’s 1960s cartoon dad from “The Jetsons,” People and NPR reported.

In a tweet on Thursday, Brendan Kergin, a fan of the show, shared a chart from George Jetson’s online fan page, which includes the longtime Spacely Space Sprockets employee’s basic information, including a birthdate of July 31, 2022, People reported.

“I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson,” Kergin tweeted.

The cartoon series debuted on Sept. 23, 1962, on ABC, according to IMDb.com. In various episodes, characters often mention the show’s 21st-century setting, People reported.

While George Jetson’s exact birthdate has never been revealed, MeTV reported that promotional materials and articles when the show premiered placed the Jetson family 100 years into the future, meaning that the show was set in 2062.

George Jetson’s age in 2062 is referenced in the 15th episode of the first season, called “Test Pilot,” according to ComicBook reported. During the episode, which aired on Dec. 30, 1962, the character interactions confirm that George Jetson was 40 in 2062, People reported.

The fact-checking website Snopes investigated the claim in June 2021 and concluded that 2022 is a “reasonable estimation of his birth year.”

As for the speculation about July 31? Well, the sky’s the limit. There is a 1-in-365 chance it is correct.

