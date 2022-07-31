ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

By NOAH BERGER
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfNXq_0gzg2otF00
APTOPIX Western Wildfires A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger)

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Crews battling major wildfires in California and Montana worked to protect remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread.

The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest as erratic lightning storms swept through the region just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.

“The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. “These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction.”

The blaze exploded in size to more than 80 square miles (207 square km) just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area of Siskiyou County, according to a Sunday incident report. The cause was under investigation. The blaze torched trees along California Highway 96, and the scorched remains of a pickup truck sat in a lane of the highway. Thick smoke covered the area and flames burned through hillsides in sight of homes.

A second, smaller fire just to the west that was sparked by dry lightning Saturday threatened the tiny town of Seiad, Freeman said. About 400 structures were under threat from the two California fires. Authorities have not confirmed the extent of the damage yet, saying assessments would begin when it was safe to reach the area.

A third fire, which was on the southwest end of the McKinney blaze, prompted evacuation orders for around 500 homes Sunday, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The office said crews had been on the scene of the fire since late Saturday but that the fire Sunday morning “became active and escaped its containment line."

Several people in the sheriff's office have been affected by evacuation orders due to the fires “and they're still showing up to work so, (a) very dedicated crew,” she said. A deputy lost his childhood home to fire on Friday, she said.

Larry Castle and his wife, Nancy, were among about 2,000 residents of the Yreka area under evacuation orders. They left Saturday with some of their prized possessions, including Larry’s motorcycle, and took their dogs to stay with their daughter near Mount Shasta.

He said he wasn’t taking any chances after seeing the explosive growth of major fires over the past few years.

"You look back at the Paradise fire and the Santa Rosa fire and you realize this stuff is very, very serious," he told the Sacramento Bee.

In northwest Montana, a fire sparked in grasslands near the town of Elmo grew to more than 11 square miles (28 square km) after advancing into forest. Temperatures in western Montana could reach 96 degrees (36 Celsius) by Sunday afternoon with strong winds, the National Weather Service said.

A portion of Highway 28 between Hot Springs and Elmo was closed because of thick smoke, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

To the south in Idaho, the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned on more than 75 square miles (196 square km) in timbered land near the town of Salmon. It was 21% contained by Sunday morning. Pila Malolo, planning operations section chief on the fire, said in a Facebook video update that hot, dry conditions were expected to persist Sunday. Officials said they expected fire growth in steep, rugged country on the fire's south side.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the McKinney Fire intensified. The proclamation allows Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery effort decisions and access federal aid.

California law enforcement knocked on doors in the towns of Yreka and Fort Jones to urge residents to get out and safely evacuate their livestock onto trailers. Automated calls were being sent to land phone lines as well because there were areas without cell phone service.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

The Pacific Coast Trail Association urged hikers to get to the nearest town while the U.S. Forest Service closed a 110-mile (177-km) section of the trail from the Etna Summit to the Mt. Ashland Campground in southern Oregon.

In Hawaii, the Maui County Emergency Management Agency said a brush fire was 90% contained but a red flag warning was in effect for much of Sunday.

___

Associated Press journalists Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska; Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, and Sam Metz in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

PHOENIX — (AP) — Vote counting continued Wednesday in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The contest is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump's enduring influence after establishment...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Elmo, MT
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
960 The Ref

Official: Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez arrested

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday in the U.S. territory on corruption charges, marking the first time that a former leader of the island faces federal charges, an official told The Associated Press. Two other unidentified people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez charged with bribery

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday on bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign, marking the first time that a former leader of the island faces federal charges. Two other unidentified people were arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Lake, Robson in tight GOP primary for governor in Arizona

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
960 The Ref

Primaries bring big losses for incumbent GOP state lawmakers

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — As Wisconsin's longest-serving Assembly speaker, Republican Robin Vos has presided over efforts to restrict abortions, weaken unions, expand gun rights and push back against COVID-19 mandates. Despite that, he's facing a primary challenger who claims he's not conservative enough. The challenger's argument: Vos...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Lightning Storms#Western Montana#Whip#Crews#Klamath National Forest#U S Forest Service
960 The Ref

Missouri AG Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate primary

COLUMBIA, Mo. — (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November.
MISSOURI STATE
960 The Ref

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren't killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control.
AUSTIN, TX
960 The Ref

Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was among the victims of a car crash Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., issued a statement confirming the death, writing, "Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We have no further comment at this time."
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
960 The Ref

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
960 The Ref

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas is holding the nation's first test of voter feelings about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people statewide deciding Tuesday whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment...
KANSAS STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy