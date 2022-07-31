doorcountydailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Deadliest Wildfire in Recorded History Happened in Peshtigo, WisconsinYana BostongirlPeshtigo, WI
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County Housing Partnership completes first home
One of the newest homes you will find on the market in Sturgeon Bay is a milestone for those who have tried to address affordable housing in Door County. The recently formed Door County Housing Partnership announced that a home on Galley Drive in Sturgeon Bay is finished and ready to be sold. The organization operates on a community land trust model designed to keep the house and its property affordable for low-to-middle income working families to purchase. Financed by Michael and Kathryn Martell and built by Countrywide Construction and Design of Forestville, the home is the first the Door County Housing Partnership has constructed aside from their collaborations with Door County Habitat for Humanity. It is a proud day for the organization’s president Jim Honig.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay YMCA hosting Duathlon for kids Saturday
Your child can still participate in the first-ever Duathlon at the Door County YMCA this Saturday. Aquatics Director Nicole Shepard says the competition involves a swim of 100 to 500 yards and a run ranging from .59 miles to 2.36 miles, depending on age. She shares details about the swim/run Duathlon that starts at 8 am on Saturday.
doorcountydailynews.com
Survey shows support for Southern Door School District referendum questions
You could see two referendum questions from Southern Door School District on your ballot this November. School district officials recently reviewed the close to 1,000 responses received for a survey sent out earlier this year regarding a possible operational and capital referendum. The operational referendum had support at approximately 64 percent, while the capital referendum support was at just under 50 percent, with 18 percent undecided. Superintendent Chris Peterson says the results were positive given the many respondents who do not necessarily have kids attending the schools anymore. It also shows there is a lot of work ahead.
doorcountydailynews.com
Remembering the "Golden Girl" Mary Jane Sorgel
Mary Jane Van Duyse Sorgel of Sturgeon Bay is being remembered for her passion and love of the Packers and baton twirling. Having led the Green Bay Packer cheerleading squad from 1961-1972, the original “Golden Girl” passed away at the age of 89 last Saturday in Sturgeon Bay. Sorgel was a 1951 Sevastopol High School graduate that was the 1952 Door County Blossom Queen and won state championships in baton twirling in the early 1950s. Honored with a special exhibit at the Door County Historical Museum, Sorgel shared her Packer passion and thoughts about the display in an interview with Door County Daily News in September of 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doorcountydailynews.com
Mary Jane (Van Duyse) Sorgel
The Golden Girl, Mary Jane Van Duyse Sorgel, 89, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Mary lived a very blessed life, and her achievements were many. Mary was born on December 29, 1932 in Sturgeon Bay to Frances Lewis Van Duyse and Gertrude Josephine (Simon) Van Duyse. She attended Sevastopol School, and it was an easy walk to get there as her parents owned and operated Vans Tavern (now the Institute Saloon), and the Van Duyse family lived upstairs. Mary graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1951.
doorcountydailynews.com
Registration still open for Shanty Days volleyball tournament, 5K
Time is running out if you want to compete in a pair of athletic events taking place at Algoma Shanty Days. Only two more spots are available in the Shanty Days "Battle on the Beach" Volleyball Tournament. Every team is guaranteed at least seven matches consisting of two games per match based on a full bracket. Registration includes Shanty Days wristband vouchers and t-shirts for up to six participants. You can click this link to register.
doorcountydailynews.com
Roy Richard LaViolette
Roy Richard LaViolette, 76, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on August 1, 2022, at Anna’s House. He was born on October 30, 1945, in Sturgeon Bay to Louis and Artyce (Starr) LaViolette. On July 17, 1965, he married Mary Lauder in Sturgeon Bay, she preceded him in death on June 25, 2014. Roy graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1963, and then went on to graduate from NWTC.
doorcountydailynews.com
Marilyn Margaret Zirbel
Marilyn Margaret Zirbel, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, was reunited in Heaven with her loved ones, early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born July 25, 1932, in Sawyer (now Sturgeon Bay), the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
doorcountydailynews.com
Rockers spat out in extras
The Traverse City Pit Spitters plated two in the 10th inning to scoot past the Green Bay Rockers Monday night 3-1. The lone run for the Rockers came in the second inning when Matt Scannell drove in Keniel De Leon with a sacrifice fly. The Pit Spitters tied it in the eighth on a RBI double and won it on the tenth with a double and RBI sacrifice fly. Marcus Jaworski took the loss, giving up the game's final two runs while walking and striking out two batters.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sevastopol earns WIAA Award of Excellence Award
Sevastopol earned some hardware this week before any of their teams hit the road for competition. The Pioneers were one of 39 schools to be awarded the WIAA Award of Excellence Award, which promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership, and character. They joined Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Little Chute, Monona Grove, New Lisbon, and Port Washington as first-time recipients.
Comments / 0