One of the newest homes you will find on the market in Sturgeon Bay is a milestone for those who have tried to address affordable housing in Door County. The recently formed Door County Housing Partnership announced that a home on Galley Drive in Sturgeon Bay is finished and ready to be sold. The organization operates on a community land trust model designed to keep the house and its property affordable for low-to-middle income working families to purchase. Financed by Michael and Kathryn Martell and built by Countrywide Construction and Design of Forestville, the home is the first the Door County Housing Partnership has constructed aside from their collaborations with Door County Habitat for Humanity. It is a proud day for the organization’s president Jim Honig.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO