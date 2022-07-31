Police: Two people rescued in Bridgeport after canoe overturns

NEWINGTON — Two people were charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting into an unoccupied car outside a local motel last year, police said. Investigators received a call from guests at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2021 after waking up to gunfire. Police said seven shots were fired into an unoccupied motor vehicle in the parking lot. \

