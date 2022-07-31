Police: Two people rescued in Bridgeport after canoe overturns

www.registercitizen.com
ALERT CENTER: 1 dead in hit-and-run motorcycle crash; driver charged
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Fairfield, police say.
Register Citizen
Official: Two hospitalized in Bridgeport double-stabbing
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man and woman early Wednesday, a city official said. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management.
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Three families displaced in Hartford Albany Avenue fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families were displaced following a fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning, police said. The Hartford Fire Department said crews responded to 1483 Albany Ave. just after 7 a.m. in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood and found a fire on the second and third floor. Crews worked to extinguish […]
Bridgeport firefighter falls through burning home
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport firefighter called a mayday and fell through a burning floor at a house fire Tuesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Bridgeport emergency response crews received multiple 911 calls about a large fire in a home on the 700 block of Park Street. The fire department responded, and a second […]
Register Citizen
Police: Pair charged in shooting into unoccupied car outside Newington motel
NEWINGTON — Two people were charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting into an unoccupied car outside a local motel last year, police said. Investigators received a call from guests at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2021 after waking up to gunfire. Police said seven shots were fired into an unoccupied motor vehicle in the parking lot. \
Register Citizen
Police: Cars crash on Route 8 in Harwinton while avoiding wrong-way driver
HARWINTON — Two drivers collided on Route 8 while trying to avoid a wrong-way vehicle, according to state police. There were no reported injuries from the crash. The wrong-way car was not involved in the collision, police said in an email Wednesday. Dispatchers with Troop L in Litchfield received...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police find gun with obliterated serial number on man
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they found a handgun with an obliterated serial number on a local man Tuesday evening. The suspect, Devan Thomas, 28, has a protective order against him, prohibiting him from possessing firearms, Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email Wednesday. Police were called to Park and...
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist, 26, killed in fatal hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old local motorcyclist Tuesday night, police said. Fairfield police on Wednesday identified the driver as 39-year-old Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla. He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility causing death. Police said Lopez-Bonilla was held on $250,000 bond.
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Register Citizen
Man on probation for stealing car accused of Bridgeport carjacking
BRIDGEPORT — A homeless man, on probation less than a week for stealing a car, is accused of carjacking a Seymour woman at knifepoint after she stopped to talk to a friend in Bridgeport. Julio Maldonado-Rivera, 47, was arrested after a chase with police through Trumbull and Bridgeport. He...
Register Citizen
Police: Greenwich robbery suspect apprehended in Las Vegas; second suspect still sought
GREENWICH — A suspect accused of taking part in an attempted robbery off Greenwich Avenue, in which a handgun was displayed, has been apprehended in Nevada, according to Greenwich police. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department picked up Lamoine Ward on Monday, based on the arrest warrant issued from...
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man wounded in East End shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in the city’s East End neighborhood. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 1200 block of Stratford Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 11 p.m. Police were unable to...
Newburgh man dies in motorcycle crash
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Street and Pierces Saturday.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: 3 Children Injured When Branch Hits Them
2022-08-01@1:38pm–#Stratford CT– 3 children were injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street this afternoon. The tree was located at the picnic tables. According to radio reports, one child had a head injury, another with facial injuries, and another with a shoulder injury. They were all transported to the hospital by Stratford EMS.
Register Citizen
11 people shot in Hartford in 4 days, police say
HARTFORD — A shooting late Tuesday night injured two men, one critically, police said. They are the 10th and 11th people shot in the capital city in recent days, one of whom died. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street in the southern half of the city shortly...
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
Register Citizen
Police: Two suspects identified in central Greenwich robbery in which a handgun was displayed
GREENWICH — Police said they have identified two suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery and larceny on Mason Street on June 25 in which a handgun was displayed. Arrest warrants have been issued for the man and woman who police said attempted to steal purses and...
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
