Man Dies Saturday Morning After Two Shootouts With Wyoming Highway Patrol

cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
county17.com
Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
county17.com
Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow
Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
kbhbradio.com
Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon
STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
county17.com
Man dies in Crook County in shootout with sheriff’s deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man was fatally shot Saturday by law enforcement officers in Crook County after he fired on them while they tried to arrest him, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Sunday. At around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a trooper stopped the man as he was walking along Interstate...
Black Hills Pioneer
Wyoming police kill man in shootout
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning along Interstate 90. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., Friday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male allegedly had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department. As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.
county17.com
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
sdpb.org
Man dies in motorcycle crash prior to Sturgis Rally
A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. Preliminary reports say the man was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14A. He failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, crossing the eastbound lane into a ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced...
county17.com
2 dogs rescued from Echeta Road trailer home fire Tuesday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two small dogs were evacuated from a fire that occurred Tuesday morning at a singlewide trailer home in the 1600 block of Echeta Road. Gillette Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Mandie Baker said at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that she delivered two small dogs of unknown breeds to the animal shelter until the owner can come pick them up.
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
WATCH: Gutsy Pilot Over Black Hills Fire
Maybe. Or maybe he's just that good. This video includes some impressive action-packed moments and how agencies are going all out to stop it in its tracks. At one point you'll see a huge jet, the kind you usually fly in when taking a cross-country trip, pulling up hard after a low and slow pass over the fire.
KELOLAND TV
28-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash near Lead
LEAD, S.D. (KELO) – A 28-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Lead early Sunday morning. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 14A at 12:22 a.m. Sunday two miles west of Lead. The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.
wnax.com
One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash
One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
newslj.com
Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance, Wyoming
Sundance, Wyo., July 31, 2022 – Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning. The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7:00 p.m. today, the...
kotatv.com
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
Wyoming Hotel Initiates Lawsuit Against Construction Builders
The Upton Wyoming Hotel, LLC (UWH) initiated a lawsuit against BriMark Builders Construction, the construction company hired by UWH to build a new Cobblestone Hotel in Upton, Wyoming according to a press release from the manager of UWH. UWH was created by the Upton Economic Development Board (UEDB), along with...
oilcity.news
Wyoming reservoir closing to boats due to invasive zebra mussel discovery in South Dakota
CASPER, Wyo. — The LAK Reservoir east of Newcastle, Wyoming, will be closed to watercraft starting 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 due to the recent discovery of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir 27 miles from the Wyoming border in the Black Hills in South Dakota, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
county17.com
2 award-winning Campbell County teachers resign after feeling ‘defeated and done’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County School District teacher who said she would die in the classroom decided to resign this past school year. Jennifer Farnes taught sixth grade at Rawhide Elementary for seven years. She was. named Campbell County School District Teacher of the Year in 2020. And...
