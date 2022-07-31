ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, WY

Man Dies Saturday Morning After Two Shootouts With Wyoming Highway Patrol

 3 days ago
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
county17.com

Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
county17.com

Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow

Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
kbhbradio.com

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon

STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
STURGIS, SD
Crook County, WY
Wyoming State
Black Hills Pioneer

Wyoming police kill man in shootout

SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning along Interstate 90. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., Friday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male allegedly had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department. As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
GILLETTE, WY
sdpb.org

Man dies in motorcycle crash prior to Sturgis Rally

A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. Preliminary reports say the man was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14A. He failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, crossing the eastbound lane into a ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced...
STURGIS, SD
county17.com

2 dogs rescued from Echeta Road trailer home fire Tuesday morning

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two small dogs were evacuated from a fire that occurred Tuesday morning at a singlewide trailer home in the 1600 block of Echeta Road. Gillette Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Mandie Baker said at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that she delivered two small dogs of unknown breeds to the animal shelter until the owner can come pick them up.
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Gutsy Pilot Over Black Hills Fire

Maybe. Or maybe he's just that good. This video includes some impressive action-packed moments and how agencies are going all out to stop it in its tracks. At one point you'll see a huge jet, the kind you usually fly in when taking a cross-country trip, pulling up hard after a low and slow pass over the fire.
SUNDANCE, WY
KELOLAND TV

28-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash near Lead

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) – A 28-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Lead early Sunday morning. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 14A at 12:22 a.m. Sunday two miles west of Lead. The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.
LEAD, SD
wnax.com

One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash

One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
LEAD, SD
newslj.com

Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance, Wyoming

Sundance, Wyo., July 31, 2022 – Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning. The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7:00 p.m. today, the...
SUNDANCE, WY
kotatv.com

Wildfire in Black Hills national forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
SUNDANCE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Hotel Initiates Lawsuit Against Construction Builders

The Upton Wyoming Hotel, LLC (UWH) initiated a lawsuit against BriMark Builders Construction, the construction company hired by UWH to build a new Cobblestone Hotel in Upton, Wyoming according to a press release from the manager of UWH. UWH was created by the Upton Economic Development Board (UEDB), along with...
UPTON, WY

