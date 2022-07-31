Harry Maguire's appeal over guilty verdict in Greek court to be heard in June

www.bbc.com
Related
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
BBC
Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been remanded in custody after an appeal by prosecution lawyers. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address, was arrested...
BBC
Manchester student money launderer given suspended jail sentence
A student who reported himself to police as a suspicious train passenger while carrying more than £250,000 in a suitcase has been sentenced. Yuming Dong, 21, was part of a "complex" illegal banking scheme used by University of Manchester students, British Transport Police (BTP) said. Dong was caught in...
BBC
Men convicted over Brazil fire that killed 242 go free
A court in Brazil has overturned the conviction of four men who were sentenced to long terms in prison over a deadly nightclub fire. The blaze in the Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria in 2013 killed 242 people. It erupted when a band playing at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
BBC
Guildford pub bomb family demands fresh police probe
Police should reopen an inquiry into an IRA bombing which killed five and left 11 people wrongly imprisoned, a family of one of the victims has said. The IRA attacked two Guildford pubs in 1974 as its terror campaign escalated. Two men admitted to carrying out the bombings, but Cassandra...
BBC
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
BBC
Aaron Matthew: Leicester man who stabbed mother to death jailed
A 19-year-old man who killed his mother in Leicester has been jailed for life. A trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Aaron Matthew inflicted 82 injuries on his mother Ingrid, who was found with multiple stab wounds in Lincoln Street on 11 September. Matthew - who had been suffering from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Hillsborough Park: Second teen arrested over stabbing of girl, 13
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield. A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray on Wednesday after the incident at Hillsborough Park on 26 July, South Yorkshire Police said. He has since been released on bail and placed on...
BBC
Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street
Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July. Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
BBC
Carole Packman murder: Parole dates given to paper before family
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said it is "deeply sorry" that a murderer's parole dates were given to a local newspaper before the victim's family. Russell Causley was freed in 2020 for the 1980s murder of his wife Carole Packman in Bournemouth but was recalled to jail last November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Carole Packman murder: Freed wife-killer 'lost touch' with authorities
A murderer who was freed from prison despite never revealing the whereabouts of his victim's body "temporarily lost touch" with the authorities after his release, the BBC has learned. Russell Causley, who killed his wife Carole Packman in Bournemouth in the 1980s, was recalled to jail last year. Mrs Packman's...
BBC
Soham murders: Ian Huntley's press interviews alerted police
Twenty years ago a community was ripped apart when Soham murderer Ian Huntley brutally killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The hunt for their killer and clues that helped identify Huntley as the killer revolutionised policing with the introduction of a national police database. How did it happen?. What...
BBC
Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark
A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
BBC
Birmingham: Men convicted after boy paralysed in shooting
Two men and a teenager have been found guilty of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann...
BBC
Dylan Holliday death: The armed killer not spotted by social workers
Social workers unwittingly drove a boy armed with a knife to the Northamptonshire town of Wellingborough. Later that day the boy used that knife to kill 16-year-old Dylan Holliday. What more should have been done to prevent the fatal stabbing?. Davinia Walsh's home is now quiet. Too quiet, she says.
BBC
Bangladesh: Cardiff father and son poisoned by gas - police
Police probing the deaths of a father and son in Bangladesh believe they may have been poisoned by carbon monoxide. Cardiff taxi driver Rafiqul Islam, 51, and Mahiqul Islam, 16, died on en route to hospital on 26 July after being found unconscious in a flat in Osmaninagar, near the city of Sylhet.
BBC
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
Comments / 0