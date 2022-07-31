Jake Paul Disses Tommy Fury While Addressing Scrapped Fight With Hasim Rahman Jr., ‘Gold Blooded’ Responds

middleeasy.com
Related
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
Rapper Blueface Loses Lucrative Boxing Gig Hours After Horrific Video Of Him Fighting His Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Went Viral
Rapper Blueface has been dropped by boxing promoters from an upcoming gig after a video of him fighting his girlfriend Chrisean Rock leaked, Radar has learned. Sources say Blueface (real name: Johnathan Porter) will be replaced by another fighter in the August 29 fight at the O2 in London. The heavily promoted bout was to feature Blueface fighting Faze Temper.However, the company released a statement cutting ties with Blueface after Monday night’s video. “In light of the videos that have come to light today of Blueface assaulting his partner, we cannot allow him to participate in a DAZN broadcast fight...
Popculture
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"
The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
Iranian Hulk Issues Apology After Crushing First Round KO Loss In Boxing Debut
Iranian Hulk has issued an apology to the people of Iran after his loss to Kazakh Titan in a boxing fight. Sajad Gharibi, popularly known as the Iranian Hulk, took to the ring for the first time. The novice boxer looked out of shape and lacked any technical skills that a professional would possess. He was clipped in the first two minutes of the headlining bout of Wicked N’Bad’s white-collar boxing show in Dubai on Sunday night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Calls Boosie Badazz A "GOAT"
The "Greatest Of All Time" conversation can never be overplayed. From Ice Cube and Biggie to Jay-Z and Eminem to Kanye, Kendrick, and beyond, talking about who deserves a spot in the pantheon of hip-hop is always a fun conversation... and a highly debatable one. Legendary R&B superstar Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to proclaim Boosie Badazz's GOAT status, calling the Louisiana icon "the realest ever."
Uriah Faber Almost Got The Conor McGregor Fight At UFC 196 In 2016
You know the classic Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fight in 2016? Well, it was very close to being Uriah Faber vs. McGregor. It was late February 2016 when then-lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos pulled out of his scheduled UFC 196 fight with McGregor. As we know, Diaz would step up and fight McGregor, but ‘The California Kid’ was next in line and almost had the fight.
Jake Paul’s Business Partner Says Fight Cancellation Had Nothing To Do With Ticket Sales
Jake Paul‘s business partner claps back at Dana White‘s claims. Paul vs. Rahman Jr. was supposed to go down this weekend, but unfortunately, the fight was canceled last week due to Rahman Jr. allegedly having weight-cutting issues. Dana White chimes in. When the UFC president got wind of...
Bryce Mitchell Randomly Drops Bars On Social Media
Bryce Mitchell dropped some bars on social media. On Wednesday, the No. 9 ranked UFC featherweight contender Mitchell surprised the MMA community with a rap verse on his social media. ‘I’ll slam you down like Matt Hughes’. He simply tweeted out “spittin” and then dropped his verse.
Boxing Scene
Last-Minute MSG Tease Starts Clock Ticking on Jake Paul Sideshow
Past the sell-by date. Jumped the shark. Outlived its usefulness. Myriad phrases exist to label situations where something has gone on for a little bit too long. It can apply to relationships, television shows, jobs … or a million other things. And these days, it feels like it’s happened...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 5