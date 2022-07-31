Eklektikos host John Aielli, who flew by the seat of his pants, dies at 76

www.kut.org
kut.org
Geto Gala, Anastasia Hera & The Heroes, Moody Bank$, Tribe Mafia play Summer Jam 2022
AUSTIN, Texas – Aug. 3, 2022 – Austin rap, R&B, neo-soul, rock and hip-hop artists headline Summer Jam 2022, an outdoor music event reflecting the city’s diverse music scene and fostering a better sense of community. Summer Jam 2022, co-produced by KUTX 98.9 and KAZI 88.7, will...
Disney princess surprises family by speaking to 11-year-old in sign language
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An 11-year-old girl was shocked when she walked up to Anna from "Frozen" at Disneyland—and the character started talking to her in sign language. Her mother, who is from New Braunfels and appeared on CBS This Morning Wednesday, posted the heartwarming video to on TikTok. It's since racked up more than 2 million views.
Save the date for ATXplained Live at the Paramount, Sept. 28
Immerse yourself in never-before-heard stories about the city’s history, food, art, language and more at KUT News’ ATXplained Live performance, which brings stories to life in unexpected ways through props, costumes, video, music and audience engagement. Join us for a memorable evening of storytelling and fun, Wednesday, Sept....
fox7austin.com
Food at Boat Town Burger Bar
Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years bringing fun to families on the water. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets more details from Kingsland.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin's Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds to close its doors
AUSTIN, Texas — After 38 years in business, Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds announced it will close its doors. The announcement posted on the business's social media pages said the store will close at the end of this year. As of Aug. 31, the store will switch to a “purchase only” model, and it will stop rentals as of Aug 30.
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
Click2Houston.com
‘I got rid of the S.O.B.’: Hear from the man whose actions ended the Austin clock tower shooting rampage
Austin, TX – There are generations of people living because of Ramiro Martinez. Martinez is the man who took down the sniper who shot and killed 14 people from the University of Texas-Austin clock tower 56 years ago. “Ray Martinez was one of the bravest individuals I think I...
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
celebsbar.com
5 reasons why Austin is the new LA and you can spot Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe
There’s no better place in the world to tip your cowboy hat and shout “yeehaw” than Texas.The Lone Star state boasts almost 300,000 square miles of southern charm and the city of Austin is considered the live music capital of the world.Take that, Nashville... From Tex-Mex barbecues...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly beating, killing roommate in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested for allegedly beating and killing his roommate in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery. APD says officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 8500 block...
fox26houston.com
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years
Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it...
Protesters downtown Austin call on Elon Musk’s ‘Neuralink’ company to stop testing on monkeys
Protestors gathered outside of Austin City Hall on Wednesday to call attention to testing on animals at Neuralink's testing facilities. The company is owned by Elon Musk.
Elon Musk reportedly planning to build private airport outside Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Tech tycoon Elon Musk plans to build a private airport outside Austin, according to a report from Austonia. Sources told Austonia that the airport would spring up, more specifically, east of Austin near the Bastrop area. It is currently unknown when construction could begin. The airport...
fox7austin.com
South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado
MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
This Texas Has A Rain Forcefield, Study Shows
“We have also started to know that cities can change rainfall.”
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
