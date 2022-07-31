These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday

www.trumbulltimes.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
Have You Noticed the Subtle Change at Connecticut Christmas Tree Shops?
It's funny, I didn't notice that a business I've shopped in for decades modernized and rebranded. I saw a subtle change in the name of Christmas Tree Shops around Connecticut, have you?. Christmas Tree Shops got it's start in Yarmouth on Cape Cod in Massachusetts in 1970, and as of...
Your guide to fairs & festivals in CT
(WTNH) – With fall approaching quickly, cities and towns across the state are preparing for fairs and festivals. Several fairs start as early as this weekend and last through October. News 8 has compiled a list of the fairs and festivals taking place this year. AUGUST: Potato and Corn Festival: August 4-7 Litchfield County 4-H: […]
North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
The Top 15 Spots to See Fall Foliage in New England
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." That sweet spot between the dizzy dog days of summer and the looming chill of winter, fall is a time to be cherished–a time where coziness is of the utmost importance, and change is in the air. One of the most wonderful marks of autumn is the sight of leaves turning from summery green to a riot of orange, red, and gold. This season, take the time to appreciate the brilliant fall foliage by “leaf-peeping,” (and maybe by munching on freshly baked apple cider donuts—is there anything better?).
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
VIDEO: Bear caught swimming in Suffield resident’s backyard pond
A woman caught a bear taking a dip in her backyard pond.
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford, Connecticut home multiple times in 1 week
The bear went through the stuff in their kitchen, rummaged through the refrigerator in their garage, and broke a screen door several times in one week.
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
Blasting project for new on ramp begins at Wilbur Cross Parkway
Residents in Orange, Woodbridge and Milford living near the parkway have been advised to expect about four blasts per day between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Renovations to begin at New Milford High School’s first floor after July fire
NEW MILFORD — Work at New Milford High School from the July 5 roof fire has passed the remediation stage and is now in the repair and renovation stages. Belfor, the company that is handling recovery and restoration services at the school, is now focusing on renovations to the first floor, Mayor Pete Bass said Tuesday.
Traffic Stop Event for Drivers With Autism Coming to Eastern Conn.
Waterford and Groton Police Departments are working with Southern Connecticut State University to host a mock traffic stop event for drivers with Autism Spectrum Disorder. For the last two years, SCSU’s police department has been working with the Center of Excellence on Autism Spectrum Disorders. They created a video that shows a mock traffic stop and walks drivers through how to use the blue envelope, a Connecticut program designed to bridge communication between officers and drivers with ASD.
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Westbrook Resident Wins $1.37M Lottery Prize On Ticket Sold At Old Saybrook Store
A Connecticut resident claimed a $1,378,149 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that an unnamed Middlesex County resident from the town of Westbrook claimed the prize from the LOTTO! game. The winning ticket was purchased at Saybrook Wine & Spirits, which is located at 350 Middlesex Ave....
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
Angry Monster Tiger Muskie Caught by Connecticut Fisherman
Angler Joe Rivas caught two of the huge carnivorous fish, measuring 41 inches and 42 inches, respectively, and released them both.
Car lands on vehicles in CT parking lot
Emergency crews responded to a strange crash in Connecticut Monday afternoon.
