Britney Spears’ upcoming new memoir reportedly delayed by a paper shortage

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nme.com

Related
Parade

Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition

The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
MUSIC
NME

KARD’s BM to release two solo digital singles ‘Strangers’ and ‘Bad Intentions’ next week

KARD’s BM has announced two new solo digital singles ‘Strangers’ and ‘Bad Intentions’, which are due to be released next week. The Korean-American idol first cryptically announced the first single ‘Strangers’ on August 2 via the K-pop group’s social media channels, paired with the song’s accompanying cover art. An exclusive report from Seoul Sports published the following day (August 3) revealed that an additional B-side track titled ‘Bad Intentions’ will accompany ‘Strangers’, coming together to form a new single album of the same name.
WORLD
NME

See footage from Justin Bieber’s first show after recovering from facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has returned to the stage after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks, left the entire right side of the singer’s face paralysed. After confirming his world tour would recommence last month, Bieber’s first show back in action went down last Sunday (July 31), when he took to the stage at this year’s Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He appeared to be in good shape, delivering an unabridged set of hits from across his six-album catalogue.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Chris Rock jokes he was slapped by “Suge Smith” after Will Smith apology video

Chris Rock has joked about his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars 2022 following the actor’s recent apology video. Hours after Smith released another apology on Friday (July 29) for slapping the comedian at the Oscars ceremony in March, Rock performed at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta where he referenced the original incident but didn’t address the actor’s video.
ATLANTA, GA
NME

Prince family and advisors settle estate, six years after his death

The family of Prince have reached an agreement over the division of his $156million (£128million) estate. Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 following a fentanyl overdose. The musician did not have a will at the time of his death and with no spouse or children, all of Prince’s estate passed to his six half-siblings.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower announces new single ‘I Am’

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has announced that he’s releasing a new song called ‘I Am’ next week. The actor and musician portrays the sinister villain Vecna in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. As Kerrang! notes, he was previously the frontman of the London punk band Counterfeit before launching a career as a solo artist.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Harry Styles help gig-goer propose to girlfriend

Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal. Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more

A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Former CLC member Yeeun plans to make her solo debut “this year”

Former CLC rapper Yeeun has revealed plans to make her solo debut sometime “this year”. The K-pop idol recently hosted a Q&A session on her personal Instagram page, during which she was asked by fans about her future plans in music. In response to one fan, she wrote, “I can’t tell you much yet, but I have to start fresh, right?”
WORLD
NME

Beyoncé releases surprise four-song EP of ‘Break My Soul’ remixes

Beyoncé has today (August 4) released a surprise four-song EP of remixes for her ‘Renaissance’ cut ‘Break My Soul’. Listen below. Comprised of four revamped cuts of the titular lead single, the EP enlists Honey Dijon, will.i.am, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance, who each offer different versions of the song.
MUSIC
NME

Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’

Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
MUSIC

