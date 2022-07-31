Britney Spears’ upcoming new memoir reportedly delayed by a paper shortage

www.nme.com
NME
Drake postpones reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne through COVID
Drake has postponed his reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne after testing positive for COVID-19. Drake had been due to perform with the pair tonight (August 1) but was forced to abandon his plans after the diagnosis. He had been due to perform tonight as part of a...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
KARD’s BM to release two solo digital singles ‘Strangers’ and ‘Bad Intentions’ next week
KARD’s BM has announced two new solo digital singles ‘Strangers’ and ‘Bad Intentions’, which are due to be released next week. The Korean-American idol first cryptically announced the first single ‘Strangers’ on August 2 via the K-pop group’s social media channels, paired with the song’s accompanying cover art. An exclusive report from Seoul Sports published the following day (August 3) revealed that an additional B-side track titled ‘Bad Intentions’ will accompany ‘Strangers’, coming together to form a new single album of the same name.
See footage from Justin Bieber’s first show after recovering from facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has returned to the stage after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks, left the entire right side of the singer’s face paralysed. After confirming his world tour would recommence last month, Bieber’s first show back in action went down last Sunday (July 31), when he took to the stage at this year’s Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He appeared to be in good shape, delivering an unabridged set of hits from across his six-album catalogue.
Lizzo responds to viral video of young fan dancing to ‘About Damn Time’: “That is my Grammy right there”
Lizzo has shared an emotional post of her reacting to a young fan dancing to her single ‘About Damn Time’. The clip, which you can view below, features a little girl mimicking the rapper’s choreography from the song’s music video. It has already received over 250,000...
Chris Rock jokes he was slapped by “Suge Smith” after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock has joked about his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars 2022 following the actor’s recent apology video. Hours after Smith released another apology on Friday (July 29) for slapping the comedian at the Oscars ceremony in March, Rock performed at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta where he referenced the original incident but didn’t address the actor’s video.
Prince family and advisors settle estate, six years after his death
The family of Prince have reached an agreement over the division of his $156million (£128million) estate. Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 following a fentanyl overdose. The musician did not have a will at the time of his death and with no spouse or children, all of Prince’s estate passed to his six half-siblings.
Drake shows support for Young Thug and Gunna with “Free YSL” call in ‘Sticky’ video
Drake has shared an official music video for the latest ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ single, ‘Sticky’, in which he shows support for Young Thug and Gunna as they continue to fight against their recent gang-related charges. The song itself makes a brief mention to the plight of Gunna...
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower announces new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has announced that he’s releasing a new song called ‘I Am’ next week. The actor and musician portrays the sinister villain Vecna in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. As Kerrang! notes, he was previously the frontman of the London punk band Counterfeit before launching a career as a solo artist.
Watch Harry Styles help gig-goer propose to girlfriend
Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal. Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member.
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
Former CLC member Yeeun plans to make her solo debut “this year”
Former CLC rapper Yeeun has revealed plans to make her solo debut sometime “this year”. The K-pop idol recently hosted a Q&A session on her personal Instagram page, during which she was asked by fans about her future plans in music. In response to one fan, she wrote, “I can’t tell you much yet, but I have to start fresh, right?”
Mike Dean says he’s been pulled from Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing festival
Mike Dean has said that he has been pulled from the line-up for Kid Cudi‘s Moon Man’s Landing festival, which is set to take place next month in Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Cudi announced the event back in June with a line-up that included Dean along...
Beyoncé releases surprise four-song EP of ‘Break My Soul’ remixes
Beyoncé has today (August 4) released a surprise four-song EP of remixes for her ‘Renaissance’ cut ‘Break My Soul’. Listen below. Comprised of four revamped cuts of the titular lead single, the EP enlists Honey Dijon, will.i.am, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance, who each offer different versions of the song.
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor Who: “Super cool, a sexier Doctor”
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor Who, actor Neil Patrick Harris has revealed. The How I Met Your Mother star was recently revealed as the latest cast member to join the 60th anniversary special of the sci-fi series, which is set to air in 2023. The upcoming episode...
Watch entire restaurant sing and clap ‘Wonderwall’ to Noel Gallagher in Ibiza
Footage of an entire restaurant singing and clapping ‘Wonderwall’ to Noel Gallagher in Ibiza has been shared. The clip, which you can view below, shows the former Oasis chief having dinner with his family before a DJ drops the famous track. Staff and diners then start clapping and...
Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’
Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
“It’s a celebration”: Behind the scenes of ‘6 Festivals’, an Aussie love letter to live music and mateship
Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of movies tackle the almighty music festival – Taking Woodstock, Bridget Jones’ Baby, Wayne’s World 2 – but few have succeeded in bottling the crackling energy, atmosphere and culture that make festivals an integral part of our makeup as music lovers.
