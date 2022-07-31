FIRST ALERT FIRE Update: Kelsey Creek Fire increases to 75 acres

katu.com
McKinney Fire grows to more than 56,000 acres Tuesday, still no containment
YREKA, Calif. — Lower temperatures and increased humidity helped to limit growth on the McKinney Fire Tuesday. The United States Forest Service (USFS) reported the fire had grown to 56,165 acres with no update on containment. According to the USFS, weather conditions created more moderate fire behavior and allowed...
Oregon Firefighters arrive in Siskiyou County to help with Mckinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon state Fire Marshal's Office has confirmed that it has dispatched 41 firefighters from Marion, Linn and Clackamas county as mutual aid to the McKinney fire burning 55,493 in Siskiyou County California. The fire has exploded in size since it sparked up three days ago....
Over 1,700 cannabis plants seized in illegal grow bust
Josephine County, Ore — Yesterday, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team conducted a search and seizure at an illegal grow in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road of O’Brien in Josephine County. OSP found and seized 1,773 illegal cannabis plants in seven large...
