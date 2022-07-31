OSFM mobilizes task forces to McKinney Fire in California

theashlandchronicle.com
Heatwave Sparks Dozens Of Worker Complaints; 14 Suspected Deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 3, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of August 3, 2022.
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
Oregon will vote on one of the strictest gun laws in the nation this November
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon voters will decide on Measure 114 this Nov. 8, which would require anyone buying a gun to apply for a permit first. The measure would require anyone applying for a permit to:. Pay a fee. Submit a photo ID. Be fingerprinted. Complete an approved safety...
Meth Has Changed, And It’s Sabotaging Oregon’s Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
Big Rattlesnake fire in eastern Oregon fully contained; feds laud local volunteers
The Big Rattlesnake fire, southwest of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in eastern Oregon, is now 100% contained, officials said. At the fire’s peak, more than 30 firefighters were battling the blaze that swept through public and private property in the rural area. “Generally we have a great cooperation with...
Gov. Brown declares emergency conflagration for wildfire near Maupin
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown has declared that a wildfire near Maupin now constitutes a conflagration, freeing up firefighting resources from throughout the state to help. Evacuations have been underway west of Highway 197 near Maupin due to the fast-moving wildfire, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
Draft rules to govern police in Oregon were published
SALEM, Ore. — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
Fire Marshal addresses concerns about new Oregon defensible space codes
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's office is holding six weeks of town halls as they finalize new defensible space requirements for wildfire protection. The office is gathering information about how to improve defensible space requirements for property owners at high risk of wildfire. Assistant Chief Deputy Chad Hawkins spent much...
McKinney Fire continues growth in California, just miles from Oregon border
Fire crews are protecting structures from the McKinney Fire in a large rural area of Northern California’s Siskiyou County, west of Interstate 5. The fire, which started after several days of intense lightning storms, has prompted evacuations in areas of Yreka west of I-5. The fire showed little progress towards Yreka on Sunday, according to officials.
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
Newborn baby boy missing out of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger. Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July...
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
