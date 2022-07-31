ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell dies at 88

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)

In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Martin Luther King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Oscar Robertson will remember most about Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Cincinnati Royals (today’s Sacramento Kings) and Milwaukee Bucks Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson was more than just a peer of legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell. They were co-conspirators in helping to give the NBA’s player’s union some teeth in ways that changed the landscape of the league forever. And they were friends for decades.
BOSTON, MA
Mic

Bill Russell is the true GOAT — on and off the court

The very first basketball game I watched featured Bill Russell. It was in March 1968, and Russell’s Celtics were facing Oscar Robertson’s Cincinnati Royals (now the Sacramento Kings) in a nationally televised match. I was new to basketball, but I wasn’t new to my Dad’s insistence that I see as many legendary athletes as possible. He probably already knew that his eight-year-old chess-obsessed, cello-playing son wasn’t going to emulate the magnificent athleticism of Willie Mays or Gale Sayers, but he wanted me to appreciate the intelligence and savvy that these men brought to competition. He wanted me to bring the same fire to my homework and school activities.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

A Dominant Bill Russell Stat May Never Be Topped

The world is still mourning the massive loss of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who passed away at the age of 88 this past weekend. For so many reasons, there just hasn’t been anyone like Russell. He was an 11-time champion and one of the most talented players ever.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy