Marathon County, WI

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Aug. 1

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Volunteer Ombudsman Needed. The State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care is looking for people to be volunteer ombudsmen. Volunteer ombudsmen are trained to promote and protect the rights of long term care residents 60 years and older by making unannounced, focused, weekly visits to an assigned nursing home. The next full day training will be in early September. Positions are available in Marathon, Taylor, Lincoln, Clark, Waupaca, Wood and Portage counties. Call 800-815-0015 if you want to be the voice for residents in your local nursing home.

Volunteer to be a Shelter Advocate. The Women’s Community is looking for shelter advocate volunteers to answer its 24-hour support line, assist residents living in the shelter and provide support to callers Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Staff is available to support you in your role. Training sessions are required and will be provided. Contact Allie at Allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 if interested.

Volunteers Needed. ProMedica Heartland Hospice needs volunteers with military background to join our team of caring professionals. Volunteers are matched up with a veteran who is receiving hospice services who would like friendly visits and additional companionship from another veteran to help enrich their life during those final months. Contact Colette at 715-344-4541 or Colette.Stoflet@promedica.org for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Donations Needed. Habitat for Humanity of Wausau needs items for their resale store. The most needed items include cabinets, dressers, dining tables, chairs, headboards, windows, doors, hand tools and lighting. If you would like to make a donation, email store@habitatwausau.org or call 715-848-5042.

Items Needed. Faith in Action of Marathon County is looking for afghans, blankets, shawls, lap robes and accessory tote bags that attach to wheelchairs or walkers. Items can be dropped off at the Faith in Action office in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St., Wausau, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, call 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

