ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lil Durk shares update after getting hit in the face by Lollapalooza stage explosion

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346g1T_0gzfv8fp00

Lil Durk says he’s taking a break to focus on his health after an onstage mishap at Lollapalooza.

The rapper, 29, suffered drastic injuries on Saturday after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic at the Chicago music festival.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he captioned an Instagram post , which showed him sitting on a hospital bed wearing a face mask and a patch over his right eye.

“I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all 💙.”

Footage of the accident that’s since gone viral on social media shows Lil Durk walking across the stage before getting struck directly in the face by two pillars of smoke.

He then covers his face with his T-shirt as the music cuts off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLqIY_0gzfv8fp00
The rapper suffered the injury while on stage over the weekend.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP

“Woah, woah, you alright, bro? It shot straight up,” someone on the mic could be heard saying, referencing the smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlAMH_0gzfv8fp00
Thousands of festival-goers poured in for the iconic event.
Getty Images

After a few moments of silence, Durk responded, “F–k it, no more smoke, let’s do it,” before continuing his set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8srM_0gzfv8fp00
Dua Lipa headlined the festival.
FilmMagic

Elsewhere at the music festival, headliners Machine Gun Kelly and Dua Lipa took the main stage. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker arrived wearing a pink leather biker jacket and treated fans to hits from his 2020 studio album, “Tickets To My Downfall,” as well as his latest release, “Mainstream Sellout.”

The musician — born Colson Baker — reflected on playing the 1:30 p.m. slot at last year’s festival, telling the crowd, “I’ve been waiting for this moment a long f–ing time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVteP_0gzfv8fp00
Machine Gun Kelly takes the stage.
FilmMagic

MGK later teased he’d be “bringing friends out,” which included Iann Dior and Avril Lavigne. Other performers at the three-day music festival included Lil Baby, Big Sean, Green Day, The Kid Laroi and Metallica.

Comments / 152

Bill Chase
3d ago

I really don't know anything about this guy, but I wish him a speedy recovery. I believe there should be a ban on pyrotechnics in venues like this, they are just way too dangerous!! Metallica band member James Hetfield was seriously injured in an onstage pyrotechnic display accident! In 2003 there was a horrific tragedy in New England when the band "Great White"! A large number of people were killed or seriously injured after the manager decided to use the pyrotechnics despite being told not to by the fire marshal! With the electronics and Laser technology we have these days, there is no reason to use such a dangerous medium!

Reply(1)
23
B.W
3d ago

who cares worse than that is going to happen to him for the death of children all over this city. karma is real and God doesn't play.

Reply(5)
17
Ghost Trucker
3d ago

Nothing funny about this I don't know his music but hope he recovers soon

Reply(10)
34
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Lil Durk Hit In The Face By Pyrotechnic At Lollapalooza

Lil Durk was injured after a pyrotechnic hit his face during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Video from the performance shows Lil Durk reeling after walking through an on-stage explosion; after covering his face and taking a moment, he finished the set as planned. In an Instagram post on...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
rollingout.com

Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper

On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Dua Lipa
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé

Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lollapalooza#Music Festival
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Lupita Nyong’o shares video eating ant-topped fruit at fancy LA party

“Black Panther” actor Lupita Nyong’o showed off her foodie side at a recent high-end outdoor get-together. The adventurous actor shared a video of her biting into a fruit garnished with ants. Nyong’o appeared at the Audi-sponsored event in Los Angeles, which featured food from the Copenhagen-based restaurant Noma,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

132K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy