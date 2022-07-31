ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, WI

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

By The Associated Press
mprnews.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mprnews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis police investigating two fatal shootings in city on Tuesday

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting at a busy downtown transit station during Tuesday evening's rush hour — one of two homicides in the city Tuesday. Police said they were called to a report of a shooting at the light rail station on Fifth Street, between Nicollet Mall and Marquette Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m. They found a teenager wounded on the station platform; he died at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Croix County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, WI
Stillwater, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Prior Lake, MN
County
Saint Croix County, WI
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
mprnews.org

Minnesota man charged in fatal stabbing along Wisconsin river

Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly fatally stabbing a teenage boy and wounding four other people while tubing down a western Wisconsin river over the weekend. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, also faces four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a...
STILLWATER, MN
UPMATTERS

Man accused of stabbing five people while tubing on Wisconsin River identified

SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of stabbing five people, one of which died, while on the Apple River has been identified. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was identified as the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River. He is reportedly from Prior Lake, Minnesota.
KARE 11

Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin River#Violent Crime#The Star Tribune#Regions Hospital
CBS Minnesota

Apple River stabbing: 17-year-old Isaac Shuman identified as fatal victim

STILLWATER, Minn. -- As the community of Stillwater mourns the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, we're learning more about his life and lives of the other four victims. Schuman was killed Saturday when authorities say he was stabbed while tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. Four others were seriously hurt. Two remain hospitalized, and two have been released.Fifty-two-year-old Nicolae Miu, from Prior Lake, made his first court appearance Monday, where he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Schuman's death. A judge set his bail $1 million, and Miu remains in jail. According to an online fundraiser,...
STILLWATER, MN
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
People

Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'

The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
DASSEL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
gowatertown.net

Minnesota teenager stabbed to death while tubing down river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.
SOMERSET, WI
kduz.com

Charges Expected in Fatal Apple River Stabbing

(Learfield News Service/Somerset, WI) Charges are expected to be filed today (Monday) against a Minnesota man accused in a deadly stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake stabbed five people Saturday and a 17-year-old Stillwater boy...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

FedEx driver "started to fall asleep" before head-on crash in Carver County, state patrol says

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in Carver County say a FedEx driver was falling asleep when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck Tuesday evening, but both drivers are expected to survive.The FedEx driver, a 27-year-old from Forest Lake, was heading east on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when he "started to fall asleep," the Minnesota State Patrol said. His truck crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram heading in the opposite direction.The 27-year-old was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, per the patrol. The Ram's driver -- a 32-year-old from Mound -- suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis

(FOX 9) - Three teens were left hurt after another person opened fire on their vehicle overnight on I-35W in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol were alerted to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. The victims -- a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man – were found hurt inside a vehicle on the exit ramp from 35W at 28th Street East.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy