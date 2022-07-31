17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

STILLWATER, Minn. -- As the community of Stillwater mourns the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, we're learning more about his life and lives of the other four victims. Schuman was killed Saturday when authorities say he was stabbed while tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. Four others were seriously hurt. Two remain hospitalized, and two have been released.Fifty-two-year-old Nicolae Miu, from Prior Lake, made his first court appearance Monday, where he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Schuman's death. A judge set his bail $1 million, and Miu remains in jail. According to an online fundraiser,...

STILLWATER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO