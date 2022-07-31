Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee

the biggest criminals and lie tellers are the government, state officials, lawyers, judges and the law enforcement. they have their hands in everything.
you know we do what's honest has taxpayers and citizens of this country her president is the one who came out and said that the self-employed and independent contractors are entitled to get some relief from the covid and to be eligible for federal claim this is what you need to do I was self-employed I have been for years I've done my 1099s even showed them all my tax returns for 2019 & 2020 & my 1099 SSA & my schedule C's proving that I was self-employed. They took money that didn't belong to them. They didn't know the difference between self-employed and employees give me a break then apparently you don't need to be working for the state & we don't need to be paying your salary.
just wait long enough it'll all come crashing down soon enough.
