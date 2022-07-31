Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee

In a news release Monday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said there has been a marked increase in the number of bear encounters in the Volunteer State this year. The TWRA cites one reason for the increase is the sharp uptick in population, with nearly 200,000 people moving into Tennessee since 2019 - making it the 8th fastest growing state in the U.S.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO