Tennessee Hunter Education Course Scheduled for August in Lawrenceburg

City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Bids
The City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is accepting sealed bids for drainage improvements to the east side of North Military Avenue. Bids are due and will be opened at the City Municipal Complex, 25 Public Square on August 22, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to “City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464”. Each envelope must be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid - City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee – North Military Avenue – Drainage Improvements”.
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 99 POINT 3 MILES WEST OF RALLY HILL ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Over 900 Pounds of THC Enriched Hemp Discovered in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ALONG WITH THE TBI ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO INVESTIGATE THE DISCOVERY OF SEVERAL POUNDS OF HEMP ENRICHED WITH THC. THE DISCOVERY WAS MADE ON WEDNESDAY AT A BUILDING ON PULASKI HIGHWAY NEAR GIMLET ROAD. OFFICALS ADVISE THE TOTAL AMOUNT IS OVER 900 POUNDS AND INVESTIGATORS ARE PROCESSING THE HEMP WHICH SAMPLES HAVE TESTED ABOVE POINT THREE PERCENT THC, THE LEGAL LIMIT. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
Armadillos becoming more common in Middle TN
Armadillos are originally from South America, they were considered warm weather creatures. However, they were able to adapt to cold weather and have even made their way into Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.
Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
A Romantic Weekend in Dickson, Tennessee
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Dickson, Tennessee is the perfect destination for a small town getaway. Only...
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
Warning - East Tennessee Seeing an Increase in Bear Encounters According to TWRA
In a news release Monday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said there has been a marked increase in the number of bear encounters in the Volunteer State this year. The TWRA cites one reason for the increase is the sharp uptick in population, with nearly 200,000 people moving into Tennessee since 2019 - making it the 8th fastest growing state in the U.S.
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation
Walgreens’ pharmacies in Tennessee are accused in a lawsuit filed Wednesday of exploiting the opioid epidemic for profit, filling prescriptions written by healthcare providers the firm knew had been “raided, disciplined, arrested or indicted,” dispensed massive doses of the dangerous drugs to children as young as two-years-old and doled out more than 103,000 pills prescribed […] The post Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
3 affordable weekend getaways in Tennessee
While it is definitely not as popular as other states in the country, Tennessee has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Tennessee that are a great choice for a weekend getaway but are also a good option for a longer vacation. If you live in Tennessee but you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list. And if you have never visited this beautiful state, any of these places is a good start. You'll want to come back, that's for sure. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Amendment 3: Removing criminal punishment slavery loophole in Tennessee
The Tennessee Constitution currently allows slavery "as a punishment for crime," though it technically isn't practiced.
Tennessee schools begin new year amidst more open vaccine requirements
Religious exemptions now only require a parent's or guardian's signature, as opposed to a health care provider's.
LCSAPC Receives First Donation for Grace House Project
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION RECENTLY RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DONATION FOR A NEW PROJECT THEY ARE WORKING ON KNOWN AS GRACE HOUSE. THE KELLY STRICKLAND FOUNDATION DONATED $7,500 DOLLARS TOWARDS THIS EXCITING NEW PROJECT. TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT AND TO SEE IF HOW TO GET INVOLVED ATTEND THE QUARTERLY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION ON AUGUST 22ND AT THE FIRST BAPTIST CHUCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
