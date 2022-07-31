ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Tennessee Hunter Education Course Scheduled for August in Lawrenceburg

 3 days ago
City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Bids

The City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is accepting sealed bids for drainage improvements to the east side of North Military Avenue. Bids are due and will be opened at the City Municipal Complex, 25 Public Square on August 22, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to “City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464”. Each envelope must be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid - City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee – North Military Avenue – Drainage Improvements”.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 99 POINT 3 MILES WEST OF RALLY HILL ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Over 900 Pounds of THC Enriched Hemp Discovered in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ALONG WITH THE TBI ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO INVESTIGATE THE DISCOVERY OF SEVERAL POUNDS OF HEMP ENRICHED WITH THC. THE DISCOVERY WAS MADE ON WEDNESDAY AT A BUILDING ON PULASKI HIGHWAY NEAR GIMLET ROAD. OFFICALS ADVISE THE TOTAL AMOUNT IS OVER 900 POUNDS AND INVESTIGATORS ARE PROCESSING THE HEMP WHICH SAMPLES HAVE TESTED ABOVE POINT THREE PERCENT THC, THE LEGAL LIMIT. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
TENNESSEE STATE
paigemindsthegap.com

A Romantic Weekend in Dickson, Tennessee

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Dickson, Tennessee is the perfect destination for a small town getaway. Only...
DICKSON, TN
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
WDEF

Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation

Walgreens’ pharmacies in Tennessee are accused in a lawsuit filed Wednesday of exploiting the opioid epidemic for profit, filling prescriptions written by healthcare providers the firm knew had  been “raided, disciplined, arrested or indicted,” dispensed massive doses of the dangerous drugs to children as young as two-years-old and doled out more than 103,000 pills prescribed […] The post Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Tennessee

While it is definitely not as popular as other states in the country, Tennessee has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Tennessee that are a great choice for a weekend getaway but are also a good option for a longer vacation. If you live in Tennessee but you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list. And if you have never visited this beautiful state, any of these places is a good start. You'll want to come back, that's for sure. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

LCSAPC Receives First Donation for Grace House Project

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION RECENTLY RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DONATION FOR A NEW PROJECT THEY ARE WORKING ON KNOWN AS GRACE HOUSE. THE KELLY STRICKLAND FOUNDATION DONATED $7,500 DOLLARS TOWARDS THIS EXCITING NEW PROJECT. TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT AND TO SEE IF HOW TO GET INVOLVED ATTEND THE QUARTERLY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION ON AUGUST 22ND AT THE FIRST BAPTIST CHUCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN

