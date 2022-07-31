www.radio7media.com
The Giving Pumps
DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERT GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
Flossie Bell Walker
Flossie Bell Walker, age 83, of Summertown, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Summertown, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Napier Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Alberta Pike...
City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Bids
The City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is accepting sealed bids for drainage improvements to the east side of North Military Avenue. Bids are due and will be opened at the City Municipal Complex, 25 Public Square on August 22, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to “City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464”. Each envelope must be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid - City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee – North Military Avenue – Drainage Improvements”.
Carl Alexander Phillips
Carl Alexander Phillips, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Phillips was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He also liked to garden and play the guitar.
Ellen Joyce Hamlett Godwin
ELLEN JOYCE HAMLETT GODWIN PASSED AWAY ON JULY 31ST, 2022. SHE WAS BORN IN GILES COUNTY, TN ON MAY 28TH, 1929 AND WAS 93 YEARS OLD. JOYCE WAS A LOVING MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, AND GREAT-GRANDMOTHER. SHE WAS A GREAT COOK, ENJOYED GARDENING, AND SHE HAD A LOT OF CLOSE FRIENDS. JOYCE WORKED IN THE CAFETERIA OF RICHLAND AND CAMPBELLSVILLE SCHOOLS FOR OVER 30 YEARS. SHE WAS A MEMBER OF CAMPBELLSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH.
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 99 POINT 3 MILES WEST OF RALLY HILL ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Jerry Mitchell Taylor
Jerry Mitchell Taylor , age 74 of Five Points, TN passed away Monday August 1, 2022 at Home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Giles Co,TN.An E-5 Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War,Retired Teacher/Coach, and a member of the Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday August 3, 2022 at 3:30 pm. Doy Hollman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery.
Deborah Kay Bellafant
Deborah Kay Bellafant, age 69, of Lawrenceburg, TN. passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at NHC Scott. She was a member of Anthony Hill Missionary Baptist Church; She was retired from Murray Ohio. She enjoyed collecting unicorn figurines, and loved music. She is preceded in death by her Parents,...
LCSAPC Receives First Donation for Grace House Project
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION RECENTLY RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DONATION FOR A NEW PROJECT THEY ARE WORKING ON KNOWN AS GRACE HOUSE. THE KELLY STRICKLAND FOUNDATION DONATED $7,500 DOLLARS TOWARDS THIS EXCITING NEW PROJECT. TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT AND TO SEE IF HOW TO GET INVOLVED ATTEND THE QUARTERLY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION ON AUGUST 22ND AT THE FIRST BAPTIST CHUCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence
A BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE A BURNING STRUCTURE THIS WEEKEND IN FLORENCE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A HOUSE FIRE ON MALONE CIRCLE AROUND 1:30 AM SATURDAY. MEMBERS OF THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUGHT TO EXTINGUISH THE FAMLES AND ULITIMATLEY LOCATED A BODY INSIDE THE HOME. THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE ARE CONDUCTING A JOINT INVESTIGATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCES FOR AN AUTOPSY TO BE CONDUCTED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6475 OR THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE AT 334-241-4166.
THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
