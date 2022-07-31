ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summertown, TN

radio7media.com

The Giving Pumps

DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERT GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Flossie Bell Walker

Flossie Bell Walker, age 83, of Summertown, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Summertown, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Napier Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Alberta Pike...
SUMMERTOWN, TN
radio7media.com

City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Bids

The City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is accepting sealed bids for drainage improvements to the east side of North Military Avenue. Bids are due and will be opened at the City Municipal Complex, 25 Public Square on August 22, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to “City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464”. Each envelope must be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid - City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee – North Military Avenue – Drainage Improvements”.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Carl Alexander Phillips

Carl Alexander Phillips, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Phillips was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He also liked to garden and play the guitar.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
paigemindsthegap.com

A Romantic Weekend in Dickson, Tennessee

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Dickson, Tennessee is the perfect destination for a small town getaway. Only...
DICKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Ellen Joyce Hamlett Godwin

ELLEN JOYCE HAMLETT GODWIN PASSED AWAY ON JULY 31ST, 2022. SHE WAS BORN IN GILES COUNTY, TN ON MAY 28TH, 1929 AND WAS 93 YEARS OLD. JOYCE WAS A LOVING MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, AND GREAT-GRANDMOTHER. SHE WAS A GREAT COOK, ENJOYED GARDENING, AND SHE HAD A LOT OF CLOSE FRIENDS. JOYCE WORKED IN THE CAFETERIA OF RICHLAND AND CAMPBELLSVILLE SCHOOLS FOR OVER 30 YEARS. SHE WAS A MEMBER OF CAMPBELLSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 99 POINT 3 MILES WEST OF RALLY HILL ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Jerry Mitchell Taylor

Jerry Mitchell Taylor , age 74 of Five Points, TN passed away Monday August 1, 2022 at Home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Giles Co,TN.An E-5 Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War,Retired Teacher/Coach, and a member of the Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday August 3, 2022 at 3:30 pm. Doy Hollman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery.
FIVE POINTS, TN
radio7media.com

Deborah Kay Bellafant

Deborah Kay Bellafant, age 69, of Lawrenceburg, TN. passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at NHC Scott. She was a member of Anthony Hill Missionary Baptist Church; She was retired from Murray Ohio. She enjoyed collecting unicorn figurines, and loved music. She is preceded in death by her Parents,...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
whvoradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville After Being Trapped In Concrete Mixer

A man was rushed to the hospital after being trapped in a concrete mixer on Vine Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was trapped in a concrete mixer and suffered severe injuries to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radio7media.com

LCSAPC Receives First Donation for Grace House Project

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION RECENTLY RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DONATION FOR A NEW PROJECT THEY ARE WORKING ON KNOWN AS GRACE HOUSE. THE KELLY STRICKLAND FOUNDATION DONATED $7,500 DOLLARS TOWARDS THIS EXCITING NEW PROJECT. TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT AND TO SEE IF HOW TO GET INVOLVED ATTEND THE QUARTERLY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION ON AUGUST 22ND AT THE FIRST BAPTIST CHUCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence

A BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE A BURNING STRUCTURE THIS WEEKEND IN FLORENCE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A HOUSE FIRE ON MALONE CIRCLE AROUND 1:30 AM SATURDAY. MEMBERS OF THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUGHT TO EXTINGUISH THE FAMLES AND ULITIMATLEY LOCATED A BODY INSIDE THE HOME. THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE ARE CONDUCTING A JOINT INVESTIGATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCES FOR AN AUTOPSY TO BE CONDUCTED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6475 OR THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE AT 334-241-4166.
FLORENCE, AL
WBBJ

Hardin County man wanted by Marshals, Savannah Police

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Hardin County man. The wanted poster says that Joshua Steakley, 42, is wanted by Marshals and the Savannah Police Department for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The wanted poster says that Steakley has a violent history...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WREG

19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
MEMPHIS, TN

