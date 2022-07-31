THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties

www.radio7media.com
Related
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 99 POINT 3 MILES WEST OF RALLY HILL ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Bids
The City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is accepting sealed bids for drainage improvements to the east side of North Military Avenue. Bids are due and will be opened at the City Municipal Complex, 25 Public Square on August 22, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to “City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464”. Each envelope must be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid - City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee – North Military Avenue – Drainage Improvements”.
radio7media.com
Over 900 Pounds of THC Enriched Hemp Discovered in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ALONG WITH THE TBI ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO INVESTIGATE THE DISCOVERY OF SEVERAL POUNDS OF HEMP ENRICHED WITH THC. THE DISCOVERY WAS MADE ON WEDNESDAY AT A BUILDING ON PULASKI HIGHWAY NEAR GIMLET ROAD. OFFICALS ADVISE THE TOTAL AMOUNT IS OVER 900 POUNDS AND INVESTIGATORS ARE PROCESSING THE HEMP WHICH SAMPLES HAVE TESTED ABOVE POINT THREE PERCENT THC, THE LEGAL LIMIT. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
radio7media.com
The Giving Pumps
DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERT GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Hardin County man wanted by Marshals, Savannah Police
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Hardin County man. The wanted poster says that Joshua Steakley, 42, is wanted by Marshals and the Savannah Police Department for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The wanted poster says that Steakley has a violent history...
WSMV
Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
radio7media.com
LCSAPC Receives First Donation for Grace House Project
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION RECENTLY RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DONATION FOR A NEW PROJECT THEY ARE WORKING ON KNOWN AS GRACE HOUSE. THE KELLY STRICKLAND FOUNDATION DONATED $7,500 DOLLARS TOWARDS THIS EXCITING NEW PROJECT. TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT AND TO SEE IF HOW TO GET INVOLVED ATTEND THE QUARTERLY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION ON AUGUST 22ND AT THE FIRST BAPTIST CHUCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Students in Lincoln County and Fayetteville City, Tennessee return to school Monday
Students in Lincoln County and Fayetteville City School districts are officially back in the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year. Nearly 1,200 Fayetteville City students went back to the classroom Monday for a half day. The district has spent the last few months preparing for this day, namely when it...
WAFF
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Monday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at...
Chester County Independent
Robbery suspects held on $250,000 bond
Jeffie Glenn Simmons Jr., 30, of Paris, and Quienton Devon Woods, 29, of Toone, have been charged in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred near Jacks Creek on Sunday morning July 24, 2022. The pair was identified by investigators as persons of interest early in the investigation and jailed on unrelated charges.
fox17.com
Maury County may close damaged road permanently instead of paying to fix it
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crumbling asphalt and a steep drop off greet neighbors along Hay Hollow road in Maury County. A tree along the road fell back in January, bringing three to four feet of asphalt down with it. Orange cones surround the missing chunk of road, while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radio7media.com
Body Identified in Lawrence County - Charges Pending
THE IDENTITY OF THE BODY FOUND ON JULY 28TH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS BEEN RELEASED. RANDY TODD SOWIE WAS FOUND DECEASED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING ON BRACE NEAR THE WALKER ROAD INTERSECTION IN SUMMERTWON. SOWIE WAS LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 10 FEET OFF THE ROADWAY. DURING THE INVESTIGATION, DEPUTIES LEARNED THAT THE SOWIE HAD BEEN IN AN ALTERCATION ABOUT A QUARTER OF A MILE FROM THE BODY’S LOCATION. RYAN BLAIR WAS DETAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INCIDENT AND HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER.
Both drivers killed in head-on crash in Hickman County
Two people are dead following an early Monday morning crash on Highway 50 in Hickman County.
wtva.com
Burnsville Medical Clinic opens in Tishomingo County
IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A new medical clinic is now open in Burnsville. North Mississippi Medical Clinics operates the Burnsville Medical Clinic. It’s staffed by Tishomingo County natives Dr. Brad Murray and nurse practitioner Jade James. “This clinic has been a dream of ours for a long time,” NMMC-Iuka...
radio7media.com
Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence
A BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE A BURNING STRUCTURE THIS WEEKEND IN FLORENCE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A HOUSE FIRE ON MALONE CIRCLE AROUND 1:30 AM SATURDAY. MEMBERS OF THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUGHT TO EXTINGUISH THE FAMLES AND ULITIMATLEY LOCATED A BODY INSIDE THE HOME. THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE ARE CONDUCTING A JOINT INVESTIGATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCES FOR AN AUTOPSY TO BE CONDUCTED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6475 OR THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE AT 334-241-4166.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County School System Reminder for 7th Grade Student Parents
LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WOULD LIKE TO REMIND ALL PARENTS/GUARDIANS OF LCSS 7TH GRADE STUDENTS THAT A TDAP BOOSTER IMMUNIZATION IS REQUIRED FOR ALL INCOMING 7TH GRADERS. IF YOU HAVE AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS IMMUNIZATION LATER THIS MONTH OR HAVE NOT HAD THIS YET, PLEASE CALL THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT 931-762-9406 TO SET AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS WEEK TO OBTAIN THAT BOOSTER. YOUR STUDENT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL UNTIL THAT IMMUNIZATION REQUIREMENT IS MET AFTER THIS WEEK.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Burglary of Business
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO LILLIAN STREET TO SPEAK TO AN EMPLOYEE WHO ADVISED SOMEONE HAD BROKEN INTO THE OFFICE BUILDING AND STOLEN PROPERTY. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS NOTICED THE DOOR WHICH APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN PRYED OPEN. A LIST OF ITEMS MISSING INCLUDING AN ORANGE RIGID JOB BOX FULL OF TOOLS WERE TAKEN. SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOWED A TALL WHITE MALE ENTER THE OFFICE AND REMOVE THE BOX. THE SUBJECT WAS DRIVING A MULE, WHICH WAS TAKEN FROM A NEIGHBORING BUSINESS. THE SUBJECT LEFT THE PROPERTY WEST ON THE RAILROAD TRACKS.
Manhunt underway for suspect from barricade situation
A barricade situation in Limestone County has, according to law enforcement officials.
Authorities release identity of man killed in house fire
The Florence Fire Service has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.
Comments / 0