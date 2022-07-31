ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

radio7media.com

LCSAPC Receives First Donation for Grace House Project

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION RECENTLY RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DONATION FOR A NEW PROJECT THEY ARE WORKING ON KNOWN AS GRACE HOUSE. THE KELLY STRICKLAND FOUNDATION DONATED $7,500 DOLLARS TOWARDS THIS EXCITING NEW PROJECT. TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT AND TO SEE IF HOW TO GET INVOLVED ATTEND THE QUARTERLY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION ON AUGUST 22ND AT THE FIRST BAPTIST CHUCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Bids

The City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is accepting sealed bids for drainage improvements to the east side of North Military Avenue. Bids are due and will be opened at the City Municipal Complex, 25 Public Square on August 22, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to “City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464”. Each envelope must be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid - City of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee – North Military Avenue – Drainage Improvements”.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Over 900 Pounds of THC Enriched Hemp Discovered in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ALONG WITH THE TBI ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO INVESTIGATE THE DISCOVERY OF SEVERAL POUNDS OF HEMP ENRICHED WITH THC. THE DISCOVERY WAS MADE ON WEDNESDAY AT A BUILDING ON PULASKI HIGHWAY NEAR GIMLET ROAD. OFFICALS ADVISE THE TOTAL AMOUNT IS OVER 900 POUNDS AND INVESTIGATORS ARE PROCESSING THE HEMP WHICH SAMPLES HAVE TESTED ABOVE POINT THREE PERCENT THC, THE LEGAL LIMIT. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
wgnsradio.com

Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, TN  – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

USPS Hiring Fair in Spring Hill

THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE IN HAVING A HIRING FAIR TODAY AT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE LOCATED AT 1008 NASDAQ STREET IN SPRING HILL FROM NOW UNTIL 1 PM FOR RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE AND ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER POSITIONS AT THE SPRING HILL AND COLUMBIA POST OFFICES.
SPRING HILL, TN
radio7media.com

Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence

A BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE A BURNING STRUCTURE THIS WEEKEND IN FLORENCE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A HOUSE FIRE ON MALONE CIRCLE AROUND 1:30 AM SATURDAY. MEMBERS OF THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUGHT TO EXTINGUISH THE FAMLES AND ULITIMATLEY LOCATED A BODY INSIDE THE HOME. THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE ARE CONDUCTING A JOINT INVESTIGATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCES FOR AN AUTOPSY TO BE CONDUCTED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6475 OR THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE AT 334-241-4166.
FLORENCE, AL
WBBJ

Hardin County man wanted by Marshals, Savannah Police

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Hardin County man. The wanted poster says that Joshua Steakley, 42, is wanted by Marshals and the Savannah Police Department for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The wanted poster says that Steakley has a violent history...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia Power & Water to receive grant for electric vehicle chargers

Columbia Power & Water was among 12 entities named last week by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to receive $5.2 million in grant funding to install direct current fast charging (DCFC) infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) along prioritized interstate or major highway corridors across the state. “It’s...
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County School System Reminder for 7th Grade Student Parents

LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WOULD LIKE TO REMIND ALL PARENTS/GUARDIANS OF LCSS 7TH GRADE STUDENTS THAT A TDAP BOOSTER IMMUNIZATION IS REQUIRED FOR ALL INCOMING 7TH GRADERS. IF YOU HAVE AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS IMMUNIZATION LATER THIS MONTH OR HAVE NOT HAD THIS YET, PLEASE CALL THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT 931-762-9406 TO SET AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS WEEK TO OBTAIN THAT BOOSTER. YOUR STUDENT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL UNTIL THAT IMMUNIZATION REQUIREMENT IS MET AFTER THIS WEEK.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
TheHorse.com

Tennessee Horse Positive for Potomac Horse Fever

On July 25, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a Tennessee Walking Horse mare in Wayne County positive for Potomac horse fever. The horse presented with fever and diarrhea and resides at a private facility. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Burglary of Business

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO LILLIAN STREET TO SPEAK TO AN EMPLOYEE WHO ADVISED SOMEONE HAD BROKEN INTO THE OFFICE BUILDING AND STOLEN PROPERTY. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS NOTICED THE DOOR WHICH APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN PRYED OPEN. A LIST OF ITEMS MISSING INCLUDING AN ORANGE RIGID JOB BOX FULL OF TOOLS WERE TAKEN. SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOWED A TALL WHITE MALE ENTER THE OFFICE AND REMOVE THE BOX. THE SUBJECT WAS DRIVING A MULE, WHICH WAS TAKEN FROM A NEIGHBORING BUSINESS. THE SUBJECT LEFT THE PROPERTY WEST ON THE RAILROAD TRACKS.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN

