Kelsey Creek Fire prompts more evacuation orders in Siskiyou County

www.kdrv.com
Related
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
KDRV
Mckinney fire finally gets containment going
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.-- Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit is now reporting that the Mckinney fire has 10 percent containment. The fire has burned 57,519 acres. As of Wednesday, total Personnel includes 2,219 individuals who continue to attack this fire. Overnight crews will create direct and indirect line construction in all Branches...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
KDRV
Whitney Creek mudflow threatening Highway 97 and the Mount Shasta Vista area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. -- Law enforcement reported a mudflow along Whitney Creek late Tuesday afternoon that was threatening Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. The mudflow prompted a Flash Flood Warning for that area. The flowing river of mud and debris was due to heavy rain from thunderstorms and runoff upstream from melting glaciers up on Mount Shasta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
Siskiyou Golden Fair cancelled due to McKinney Fire emergency
YREKA, Ca. - The annual Siskiyou Golden Fair has been cancelled because of the state of emergency related to the Mckinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. This is the second time in three years the fair has been cancelled due to a state of emergency. "We have all suffered through...
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
KDRV
McKinney Fire missing persons advisory issued by Emergency Services
Yreka, Cal. -- The weekend intensity of Northern California's McKinney Fire is matched by the speed of now-displaced residents' evacuations. Some of that necessary response is leading to unaccounted people. Tonight the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (SCOES) is advising evacuees from the McKinney and China 2 Fires about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
A community & family in mourning: Remembering one who was lost to the McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif.-- At least four people have been killed by the McKinney Fire since it sparked last Friday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, none of the bodies have been identified. However, one women who went back to the scene of her destroyed house this past Monday says she found her uncle dead, buried beneath the rubble.
KDRV
Illegal grow site seized 10,000 lbs of marijuana in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) served four separate search warrants that accumulated to 10,000 lbs of illegal processed marijuana. JMET along with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement served the search warrants on August 2, 2022 in the in the 12,000 block of Williams Highway, 1500 block of Three Pines Road, 4000 block of Redwood Avenue and 300 block of South Livingston Way.
KDRV
Sheriff’s office investigating "multiple fatalities" in McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating "multiple fatalities" connected to the McKinney Fire. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:57 a.m., fire personnel located two deceased individuals inside a burned car. The car was in the path of the McKinney Fire, located in a residential driveway along Doggett Creek Road. It was found off of Highway 96, west of the community of Klamath River.
KDRV
Take a Hike: White Rabbit Trail
ASHLAND, Ore--- This week's Take A Hike takes us to White Rabbit Trailhead in Ashland. In the video above, we adventured through the Alice in Wonderland themed trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
Golf Tip of the Week: Shield Crest Golf Course
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.--- This week's Golf Tip of the Week takes us to Shield Crest Golf Course. A popular course throughout the summer with beautiful scenery. In the video above, Trever Wilson shows how to use a tennis ball to your advantage when working on your swing.
KDRV
Dynamic sister duo takes their talents to France
GRANTS PASS, Ore.--- The Samhammer sisters have trained their whole life for the chance to go to World's in France. The duo has a passion for BMX Racing. Together, they will take on the competition of racers across the globe as they all meet on one track in France.
Comments / 0