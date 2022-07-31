Woman falls from escalator, dies at Empower Field after Kenny Chesney concert

Police in Denver and Lakewood say not one, not two, but four drivers hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. The tragic crash happened on July 23 near 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Police say it's not a well-lit section of road. The 53-year-old woman died at the scene.The victim, an unidentified woman, was first hit by a Ford pickup truck with a single cab and long bed at around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The victim was thrown into the southbound lanes where she was hit again by a white SUV. Police say the SUV has aftermarket wheels which they describe as white trimmed with black center spokes.Then, a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored car both ran over the woman. If you know more about the crashes, you're asked to call Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO