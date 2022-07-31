Woman falls from escalator, dies at Empower Field after Kenny Chesney concert

www.lamarledger.com
Related
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
erienewsnow.com
Investigation continues into woman's fatal fall at Empower Field at Mile High
DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) -- The investigation is continuing after a women fell to her death off an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night after a Kenny Chesney concert. It's the third death investigation at the stadium since 2015. "That number of deaths seems very high for a...
Woman who died at Empower Field identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who died at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday as Jimi Goodman, 49. Goodman fell off an escalator railing following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and...
Woman plunges to her death after falling from escalator railing after Kenny Chesney show at Empower Field at Mile High
A WOMAN plunged to her death after falling from an escalator railing at a Colorado stadium. Police are investigating a woman’s fatal fall at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver that happened on Saturday night. It is believed the woman was sitting on an escalator railing at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police searching for 4 drivers in late-night pedestrian crashes
Police in Denver and Lakewood say not one, not two, but four drivers hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. The tragic crash happened on July 23 near 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Police say it's not a well-lit section of road. The 53-year-old woman died at the scene.The victim, an unidentified woman, was first hit by a Ford pickup truck with a single cab and long bed at around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The victim was thrown into the southbound lanes where she was hit again by a white SUV. Police say the SUV has aftermarket wheels which they describe as white trimmed with black center spokes.Then, a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored car both ran over the woman. If you know more about the crashes, you're asked to call Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.
Colorado Couple Wakes Up From Pickup Truck Crashing Into Their Home
'Weren’t sure if it was an earthquake or a bomb went off or what.'
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl
Denver police believe a body discovered in the water at Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Monday is an 11-year-old girl with autism who wandered from her home. Police responded to the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for the girl. They immediately began a grid search and initiated a reverse 911 call to those in the area.At approximately 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. They say foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation...
Teenage lifeguard helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool in Longmont
A normal shift at a normal summer job for a Longmont teen turned into anything but after she helped deliver a baby while at work.
Raising Cane’s Continues to Eye Fort Collins Locations
Raising Cane’s confirmed with What Now Denver that it will continue its search for a Fort Collins location
Suspect accused of murder at BoCo trailhead says 3 others helped him cover it up
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood
Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water.
Jeffco carjacking leads to police activity in Denver
The Denver Police Department says a carjacking lead to a shelter-in-place for some residents in southwest Denver Wednesday morning.
Woman falls to her death at Empower Field
DENVER — A woman died after falling off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night. The initial call for an outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. came in at 10:52 p.m., Denver Police Department (DPD) said. Investigators determined the woman was attending the Kenny Chesney...
Body found in Denver lake
Authorities on Monday recovered the body of an 11-year-old autistic girl from Rocky Mountain Lake near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. The girl was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. near 44th and North Pecos streets, Denver police said. At 7:38 a.m., authorities recovered her body...
5280.com
What if Real Housewives Came to Denver?
Beverly Hills, New York City, and Atlanta—heck, even Salt Lake City—have all had Real Housewives franchises. What about Denver? Now that we’ve landed one of the world’s most famous celebrity couples, Russell and Ciara Wilson, we decided to assemble a driven, opinionated, and volatile cast around the latter to help launch the series in the Mile High City. Cue the catfights.
A New, Healthy, Fast-Casual Restaurant is Coming to Fort Collins This Month
It can be hard to eat clean in Fort Collins. You'll find pizza, sandwiches, fried food, and dessert on nearly every corner. We aren't knocking these options — in fact, we love them — but a healthy eatery in the Choice City is always welcome. Thankfully, we're getting one.
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
Comments / 1