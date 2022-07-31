Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown pay tribute to Celtics legend Bill Russell after his passing

clutchpoints.com
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets
Kevin Durant is now reportedly set to sit down with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai as his trade saga drags on. He’s already indicated that he wants out, but at this point, Brooklyn’s insane trade demands are making things very difficult for both KD and rival teams that might be interested in the former league […] The post ‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Epic video of LeBron James, Bronny, Bryce dunking all over Lakers practice facility goes viral
LeBron James has been working hard in the summer as the new season approaches. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champ decided to bring his two sons to the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to give them a taste of how the pros do it. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a pretty epic highlight reel from the three Jameses.
Kyle Lowry drops truth bomb on struggles with Heat in 2021-22
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry doesn’t think his conditioning is the reason for his struggles during the 2021-22 season. Instead, he believes it’s more like continuity for him. In his first season with the Heat, Lowry recorded his lowest point average since the 2009-10 season, scoring 13.4 points per game. He also tallied 4.5 rebounds […] The post Kyle Lowry drops truth bomb on struggles with Heat in 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Collin Sexton sign-and-trade suitors slapped with harsh NBA free agency reality
Restricted free agent Collin Sexton has drawn plenty of interest from other teams, with rumors swirling around the likes of the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. Sexton is currently sitting on a three-year, $40 million offer from the Cavs, which any team can currently attempt to match. No team has attempted to do […] The post Rumor: Collin Sexton sign-and-trade suitors slapped with harsh NBA free agency reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest Kendrick Nunn workout video will please LeBron James, Lakers fans
Kendrick Nunn missed the whole 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers because of a bone bruise in his knee. Fortunately he has learned from his mistake and is working hard to make sure he enters the new campaign healthier. On Instagram, Dr. Sharif Tabbah–who has trained several pro athletes...
‘I wouldn’t put it past this guy’: Skip Bayless claims LeBron James could play with Bronny AND Bryce in NBA
A recent video clip of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James putting in an intense workout session with his two sons is recently making its rounds on social media. The Jameses were throwing down dunks and draining shots in the Lakers’ practice facility, and it was indeed a sight to behold.
RUMOR: Expectations for a LeBron James extension around NBA, revealed
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now eligible to sign a two-year extension with the team. While that hasn’t happened yet, there is no sign of The King wanting out of LA anytime soon. In fact, the vibe around the NBA is that Bron will extend his time...
‘We did have one good talk’: Doc Rivers spills on emotional conversation with Ben Simmons after Sixers trade saga
One of the biggest storylines from last season centered around Ben Simmons and his desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a long drawn-out saga that eventually ended with Simmons finally getting his wish after he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. Sixers coach...
‘I am finally numb to it’: Myles Turner drops truth bomb on Pacers trade rumors amid Lakers links
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, with the Los Angeles Lakers said to be interested in him and Buddy Hield. Despite all the talks, however, the big man couldn’t care less. It’s not the first time Turner has found himself in...
Reggie Jackson planned to retire before Paul George, Clippers saved him
Reggie Jackson hasn’t been quiet about his feelings towards Paul George and the LA Clippers, often expressing how grateful he is for the organization. In speaking with campers on Wednesday, Jackson did it again. Paul George held his annual camp in Southern California, where he had Reggie Jackson and some of their friends as guests. […] The post Reggie Jackson planned to retire before Paul George, Clippers saved him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 way too early bold Milwaukee Bucks predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Milwaukee Bucks should be ready to reclaim the NBA throne in the coming 2022-2023 season. During the 2022 offseason, there were conflicting views on what the Milwaukee Bucks should do after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. Some thought a significant upgrade was required, while many others thought the club would be better off standing pat and running it back. Experts felt the Bucks were good enough to return to the Finals, assuming of course that they will stay healthy.
RUMOR: Collin Sexton has drawn interest from Pat Riley, Heat
The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant appears to have bogged down. The same is the case for their chase for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. At this point, it seems that Miami might not be able to bring a new superstar to South Beach this summer. Now might be the time to consider other options on the market. Perhaps a player like Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Anthony Davis’s heartfelt gesture amid Kentucky flood draws message from John Calipari
Kentucky is left picking up the pieces following a devastating flood that swept through the state. Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari is among the personalities who have initiated relief efforts to help those affected by the flash flood catastrophe, but another familiar Kentucky basketball face who’s made a big donation to the Kentucky Flood Relief has been revealed by Calipari, and it’s no other than Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has $298 million riding on the 2022-23 season
There’s going to be a lot of pressure for Jayson Tatum entering the new season. After a truly remarkable 2021-22 campaign, the Boston Celtics superstar pretty much evaporated during their NBA Finals series loss against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum will be playing with a chip on his shoulder next season, no doubt, as he tries to redeem himself from what many consider to be a sensational choke job in the Finals.
