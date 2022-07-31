Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown pay tribute to Celtics legend Bill Russell after his passing

The Milwaukee Bucks should be ready to reclaim the NBA throne in the coming 2022-2023 season. During the 2022 offseason, there were conflicting views on what the Milwaukee Bucks should do after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. Some thought a significant upgrade was required, while many others thought the club would be better off standing pat and running it back. Experts felt the Bucks were good enough to return to the Finals, assuming of course that they will stay healthy.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO