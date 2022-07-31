ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hot & dry Sunday in Central Texas

By Bayne Froney
News Channel 25
 4 days ago
www.kxxv.com

News Channel 25

Heat Advisory Thursday in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Get ready for more heat Thursday as a heat advisory continues. Highs will climb to around 103-106 this afternoon with feel-like temperatures as high as 108 during the heat of the day. Once again take those heat precautions and limit time outside. The good news is that winds should be a little lighter, which will ease fire weather concerns slightly. Still continue to do your part and limit anything that could cause a fire because things are so dry they could start quickly.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Heat Advisory Continues For Our Area

25 WEATHER — The heatwave just goes on and on. We will see highs around 104° again Thursday with a heat advisory in effect. Friday should bring some slightly cooler changes with highs around 100°. There also could be an isolated storm two in the forecast as a little more tropical moisture moves into the area.
ENVIRONMENT
Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas through Thursday. Highs will likely be at or over 103° both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Heat index values could exceed 105° as well. This is the criteria for a heat advisory to be issued. Make sure you take precautions to stay cool and hydrated as the heat rises again.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 25

Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
News Channel 25

H-E-B issues voluntary recall for ice cream containing undeclared allergen

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall on an ice cream product because of an undeclared allergen ingredient. The company issued a recall for their half-gallon Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Ice Cream because the product contains wheat, which isn't mentioned on the label. H-E-B officials said those with an allergy to wheat or 'severe' sensitivity could possibly face serious or life-threatening reactions should they consume the product.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: John Valentine

KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood is more than a military installation, it’s a community of individuals committed to serving in many ways. Many have cities around Fort Hood they call home after serving in uniform there. Meet John Valentine, U.S. Army veteran, family man and founder of Operation...
FORT HOOD, TX
