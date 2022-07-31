Hot & dry Sunday in Central Texas

www.kxxv.com
News Channel 25
Heat Advisory Thursday in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — Get ready for more heat Thursday as a heat advisory continues. Highs will climb to around 103-106 this afternoon with feel-like temperatures as high as 108 during the heat of the day. Once again take those heat precautions and limit time outside. The good news is that winds should be a little lighter, which will ease fire weather concerns slightly. Still continue to do your part and limit anything that could cause a fire because things are so dry they could start quickly.
News Channel 25
Heat Advisory Continues For Our Area
25 WEATHER — The heatwave just goes on and on. We will see highs around 104° again Thursday with a heat advisory in effect. Friday should bring some slightly cooler changes with highs around 100°. There also could be an isolated storm two in the forecast as a little more tropical moisture moves into the area.
News Channel 25
Heat Advisory
25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas through Thursday. Highs will likely be at or over 103° both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Heat index values could exceed 105° as well. This is the criteria for a heat advisory to be issued. Make sure you take precautions to stay cool and hydrated as the heat rises again.
News Channel 25
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
News Channel 25
H-E-B issues voluntary recall for ice cream containing undeclared allergen
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall on an ice cream product because of an undeclared allergen ingredient. The company issued a recall for their half-gallon Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Ice Cream because the product contains wheat, which isn't mentioned on the label. H-E-B officials said those with an allergy to wheat or 'severe' sensitivity could possibly face serious or life-threatening reactions should they consume the product.
News Channel 25
Inspection reports reflect desperation & danger youths face in Texas juvenile prisons
Every month, independent investigators visit the five juvenile prisons in Texas to evaluate how each is doing its job, and whether the children in their care are being well treated. The continuing chaos within the agency, which worsened after a surge of employees quit following the pandemic, has led to...
News Channel 25
Questions remain unanswered in case of TDCJ escapee who allegedly killed 5
CENTERVILLE — Gonzalo Lopez, a known killer, escaped from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody on May 12, 2022. A manhunt ensued — and he allegedly killed a family of five before being gunned down while trying to flee law enforcement. “I mean living like that for...
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: John Valentine
KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood is more than a military installation, it’s a community of individuals committed to serving in many ways. Many have cities around Fort Hood they call home after serving in uniform there. Meet John Valentine, U.S. Army veteran, family man and founder of Operation...
News Channel 25
Florida man known as 'Redbeard' accused of stealing roommate's $1,800 parrot
A Florida Keys man with a pirate's nickname is accused of stealing his roommate's pricey parrot, which was later found wounded. Justin Peters, 40, of Summerland Key, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft and animal cruelty. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the parrot's 37-year-old owner suspected in...
