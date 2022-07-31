New Volvo CEO Sends a Strong Message About the Company’s EV Plans

www.motorbiscuit.com
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Market Demand for Three-Row SUVs Is Really at an All-Time High, Why?
Are you going to join the three-row SUV market craze? This segment is growing exponentially; find out why. The post Market Demand for Three-Row SUVs Is Really at an All-Time High, Why? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022
The pickup trucks with the worst retail value include the 2022 Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Ram 3500, and Ford Ranger. The post 5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap
Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look. The post 3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Takes Action Against Price Gouging on Ford Mustang Mach-E, Raptor, and Bronco
Ford and GM have had enough of the dealer's shenanigans. Punishment is coming for those marking up cars. The post Ford Takes Action Against Price Gouging on Ford Mustang Mach-E, Raptor, and Bronco appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia
The Kia K900 was unfortunately only around for a few year, but those few years were spectacular. Consider shopping for a used 2020 Kia K900. The post Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Advantages the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Has Over the Tesla Model Y
Concerning the luxury electric SUV market, here are three reasons to consider buying the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge instead of the Tesla Model Y! The post 3 Advantages the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Has Over the Tesla Model Y appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Edge base model is worth buying for this popular midsize SUV. The post Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 Reasons to Think Twice Before Buying the 2023 Hyundai Palisade
You might not find everything you're looking for in the 2023 Hyundai Palisade. Check out six things that will turn you away from this SUV. The post 6 Reasons to Think Twice Before Buying the 2023 Hyundai Palisade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hydrogen Cars Have Much Worse Fuel Economy Than EVs
Here's a comparison of fuel economy and power efficiency concerning the powertrains of hydrogen cars and electric vehicles (EVs) on the market! The post Hydrogen Cars Have Much Worse Fuel Economy Than EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a stunning used car for shoppers who want a luxurious sedan. Why is this sedan perfect for you? The post The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Small SUV Provides the Most Value Under $30K?
The Mazda CX-5 is one of the best small SUVs on the market. Here's what you need to know about the value-oriented SUV. The post What Small SUV Provides the Most Value Under $30K? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Passport: What We Know so Far About This off-Road Honda SUV
Does the upcoming 2023 Honda Passport have everything you want? This SUV could be right for you. The post 2023 Honda Passport: What We Know so Far About This off-Road Honda SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid is better than you think. See how much value and power the new Kia Sportage Hybrid has to offer. The post The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Do I Find Car Resale and Trade Value in 2022?
Should you decide to sell you vehicle, you should know how to find car resale value and trade-in value. Tools like Kelley Blue Book are valuable. The post How Do I Find Car Resale and Trade Value in 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Toyota Tacoma: The Menu Gets Larger With Gas, Hybrid, and Electric Versions of This Truck
The next generation of the Toyota Tacoma arrives for 2024. Could this truck offer you everything you want in the midsize truck class? The post 2024 Toyota Tacoma: The Menu Gets Larger With Gas, Hybrid, and Electric Versions of This Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Without a Fix, Toyota Offers To Buy Back Recalled bZ4X
Without finding a solution for the bZ4X recall in June, Toyota knows customers aren't happy. Now, it is offering several incentives including a buyback program. The post Without a Fix, Toyota Offers To Buy Back Recalled bZ4X appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lexus Corrects Its 1 Big Mistake With a New Luxury SUV
Is there something missing from the Lexus luxury SUV lineup? Find out what they're doing about it. The post Lexus Corrects Its 1 Big Mistake With a New Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
