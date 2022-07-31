ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Public Enemy’s Chuck D Joined Anthrax for ‘Bring the Noise’ at the Hollywood Palladium

By Jordan Blum
Loudwire
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck D
Person
Scott Ian
Loudwire

Is Tom DeLonge Back in blink-182? He Seems to Suggest So

Kerrang! asked the important question this week after DeLonge, the estranged guitarist and co-vocalist of the influential pop-punk act and the leader of the alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, appeared to suggest that he was indeed back in blink, the group he co-founded in San Diego back in 1992. On Monday...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Enemy#Bring The Noise#The Hollywood Palladium#Blu Ray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Loudwire

Demi Lovato Shares Clip Rehearsing ‘Substance’ With Nita Strauss

One of the bigger surprises of this summer so far was when guitarist Nita Strauss announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper's band after eight years to pursue another gig. We've since learned that she's joined Demi Lovato's band, and the pop-rocker just shared a new video clip rehearsing for their upcoming tour.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Amazon Mistakenly Using Steel Panther Photo for Motley Crue Documentary

Amazon is using what appears to be a promo picture of Steel Panther to promote their Prime video documentary Rock n' Roll Icon: Motley Crue. What makes this particularly facepalming for Amazon, more so than mistakenly using any other 80's rock band's pic, is that Steel Panther is a famously-awesome hair-metal act inspired by the hair metal acts of the '80s.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy