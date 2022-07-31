Public Enemy’s Chuck D Joined Anthrax for ‘Bring the Noise’ at the Hollywood Palladium

loudwire.com
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
Here’s Every Rock + Metal Song That’s Been in ‘Stranger Things’
We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well. Season 4 of...
Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Explains Why ‘Chinese Democracy’ Took So Long to Make
It's no mystery that Guns N' Roses have had a revolving cast of musicians since its inception, but especially during the Chinese Democracy era. Former GN'R drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia, who played on the majority of the 2008 album, has explained, to the best of his ability, why the record took so long to make.
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
Is Tom DeLonge Back in blink-182? He Seems to Suggest So
Kerrang! asked the important question this week after DeLonge, the estranged guitarist and co-vocalist of the influential pop-punk act and the leader of the alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, appeared to suggest that he was indeed back in blink, the group he co-founded in San Diego back in 1992. On Monday...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Hanoi Rocks Guitarist Says ‘Second Class Citizen’ Nikki Sixx Never Thanked Him for Saving His Life
In an interview this week, former Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy called Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx a "second-class citizen." McCoy, pictured above at right, performed in Hanoi Rocks, the defunct Finnish hard rock band, through their '80s heyday and amid their 2000s reunion. Motley Crue and Hanoi Rocks were friendly back in the day.
Billy Corgan Plays Song Inspired by Highland Park Shooting During Benefit Livestream
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan debuted a new song called "Photograph" during a benefit show last night (July 27) at his tea house Madame Zuzu's in Chicago. The song was inspired by the tragic mass shooting that took place in Chicago suburb Highland Park during a Fourth of July parade earlier this month.
Steve Vai Hands Guitar to Fan in Crowd, Kid Takes the Stage + Plays Solo
Steve Vai gave a kid an experience that he'll never forget, letting him play an onstage solo with Vai's very own guitar. You can watch the video of what the kid describes as "the happiest day of my life" below. During the last show of Steve Vai's European Inviolate Tour,...
See Rage Against the Machine Play ‘Born of a Broken Man’ for First Time in 14 Years
Rage Against the Machine's 2022 tour has been one of the most anticipated reunions of the last decade. Earlier this week, they played "Born of a Broken Man" during a show in Ohio, which was their first time tackling the song in 14 years. The concert took place July 27...
Why Ethan Hawke Is Stoked on Lamb of God’s New Album Art
Ethan Hawke got excited about Lamb of God's artwork for Omens — the metal band's ninth studio album out this fall — when he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday (July 27). The actor said it reminded him of Moon Knight, the Marvel miniseries in...
Metallica Release New Animated Lyric Video for ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica's 1986 thrash anthem "Master of Puppets" now has an official animated lyric video, which the legendary Bay Area metal band released this week. The clip adds to the classic Master of Puppets tune's renewed cultural visibility after it bloomed in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 finale from July 1.
Why Are Twitter + TikTok Users Calling Ghost ‘Weezer for Goths’?
"Ghost is just Weezer for the goth kids." That's how one Twitter user summarized a rock music comparison that's turned viral this month. "Ghost is Weezer for goth women," mused another music fan. And those tweets are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this trend. It...
Bret Michaels Doesn’t Think Poison Will Tour Again Until 2025, Teases ‘Party Gras’ Tour for 2023
Poison are putting a real thorn in its touring plans after The Stadium Tour wraps this September. Though the '80s hair metal act has been enjoying a real uptick from the exposure of the massive national trek, appearing nightly alongside headliners Def Leppard and Motley Crue, it may be another three years before you can see them onstage again.
Demi Lovato Shares Clip Rehearsing ‘Substance’ With Nita Strauss
One of the bigger surprises of this summer so far was when guitarist Nita Strauss announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper's band after eight years to pursue another gig. We've since learned that she's joined Demi Lovato's band, and the pop-rocker just shared a new video clip rehearsing for their upcoming tour.
Fans Touched By New Counterparts Song About Singer’s Cat, Share Own Stories
Fans of Canadian hardcore punk band Counterparts are getting big feels from their new song about their frontman's beloved cat. Brendan Murphy wrote "Whispers of Your Death" about Kuma's (the cat) recent brush with death . The track is featured on their upcoming seventh album A Eulogy for Those Still...
David Ellefson to Play Megadeth Albums in Full on Tour With Other Ex-Members
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will join a fellow ex-Megadeth member, guitarist Jeff Young, on "The MEGA Years" tour across the Southwestern U.S. this fall. Their assembled band, called Kings of Thrash, will perform two early Megadeth albums in full. Those would be Megadeth's debut, 1985's Killing Is My Business......
Report Shows Only 5 Artists Sold More Tickets Than Metallica Over Last 40 Years
It's one thing to even last as a band for four decades, but it's a whole other when you're one of the top touring acts of that period as well. A new report from Pollstar shows that only five artists have sold more tickets than Metallica over the last 40 years, and that they're the top metal touring group.
Amazon Mistakenly Using Steel Panther Photo for Motley Crue Documentary
Amazon is using what appears to be a promo picture of Steel Panther to promote their Prime video documentary Rock n' Roll Icon: Motley Crue. What makes this particularly facepalming for Amazon, more so than mistakenly using any other 80's rock band's pic, is that Steel Panther is a famously-awesome hair-metal act inspired by the hair metal acts of the '80s.
Bad Omens Singer Wishes Their Latest Album Was Everyone’s Introduction to Band
You may have only discovered Bad Omens recently, and there's likely a good reason for that. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, vocalist Noah Sebastian admitted he wishes everyone's introduction to them was their 2022 album, The Death of Peace of Mind. Prior to this latest...
