Austin police sergeant suspended for not securing January crime scene

Two arrested in connection to Austin’s 34th robbery series of the year
Police said Eddie Silva and Whitley Smith are charged in connection to Austin's 34th robbery series so far in 2022.
Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Austin police are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping. Investigators say a woman was walking in her neighborhood when a man and a woman came up to her and forced her into a blue Ford SUV at gunpoint.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
New initiative would make certain suspects surrender guns sooner
City and county officials are working together on an initiative to create a uniform gun surrender program in Austin and Travis County.
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting near north Austin hotel
A man faces a murder charge after another man was shot and killed near a hotel off North Lamar Boulevard on July 9.
Austin pet grooming salons report rash of break-ins
KXAN has confirmed at least five break-ins over the past month or so.
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
Police identify man killed in North Austin I-35 crash with 18-wheeler
Police have identified the man who was killed on Friday after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in North Austin. It happened at around 4:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Wells Branch Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 46-year-old Anthony McGruder was driving northbound when...
2 taken to hospital after Loop 360 crash involving cement truck, vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers traveling on Texas Loop 360 may be met with some delays Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and another vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened on 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Two adult patients were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.
Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
Woman assaulted near bus stop close to University of Texas campus
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted at near a bus stop close to the University of Texas campus. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on August 1 in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. A woman flagged down University of Texas Police...
Austin Police: Missing 25-year-old woman last seen in east Austin
The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen near east Austin.
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into wall outside Austin-area restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver is in custody after slamming into a brick wall outside an Austin-area restaurant. Police said the driver was going down Manor Road around midnight. They lost control of their car, then slammed hard into a wall near El Chile. The driver was arrested for...
Dog killings worry Bertram residents
At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
56 Years Ago, a Gunman Rained Terror Down from the UT Tower
AUSTIN, TX — Today, August 1, marks the 56th anniversary of the tragic shooting on the campus of The University of Texas in 1966. The gunman, Charles Whitman, was a student at UT who became disillusioned with life on earth. Before climbing the 27 floors up the 307-foot tower to the tower’s observation deck with an arsenal of guns, including an M-1 Carbine, a Remington 700 6-mm bolt-action hunting rifle, a .35-caliber pump rifle, a 9-mm Luger pistol, a Galesi-Brescia .25-caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson M19 .357 Magnum revolver, the shotgun, of which he had sawn off the barrel and buttstock, as well as more than 700 rounds of ammunition.
Belton man accused of shooting his own son
Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
San Marcos police won't investigate abortions, official says
The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin Texas County Emergency Services reported that a motor vehicle accident had taken place on Tuesday sometime after noon. The incident is said to have taken place at Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs.
