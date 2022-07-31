Di Grassi outduels Dennis for second London E-Prix win

racer.com
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
Tavella goes back-to-back in New Jersey
Dylan Tavella got his second Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) victory of the weekend on Sunday morning at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP). Tightening up the championship battle point by point, Tavella closed the gap ever so slightly with a near-perfect weekend at his home track...
Alpine promotes Piastri to 2023 race seat amid rumored McLaren interest
Alpine claims Oscar Piastri will race for the team in 2023 despite doubts over his intentions, and without comment from the young Australian. Piastri was expected to replace Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard joined Aston Martin, but earlier on Tuesday Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitted to the BBC there could be a dispute ahead with the Australian’s management team – including Mark Webber – believed to have spoken to McLaren about a possible switch.
Hand to make IMSA return at Road America with PF Racing
Joey Hand will make his return to the IMSA paddock this weekend at Road America, where he will fill in for Chad McCumbee in the No. 40 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4. Hand will join James Pesek in the car for the remainder of the Michelin Pilot Challenge season. Hand...
Pierson soaking up first year of sportscar racing
Josh Pierson, the 16-year-old rookie doing double-duty in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship, is trying to learn as much as he can in his first year of sportscar racing. In October of 2021, Pierson was completing his second season of USF2000 with 45-minute sprint races....
VeeKay on the clock for 2023 IndyCar contact talks
After months of waiting, young IndyCar star Rinus VeeKay has reached August 1, the first day he’s allowed to negotiate with teams to determine where he’ll drive in 2023 and beyond. The Dutchman went into the final year of his contract with Ed Carpenter Racing with the full...
Four wins is ‘not acceptable,’ says Ford’s Rushbrook
If there is a battle of the manufacturers, Ford is bringing up the rear in the NASCAR Cup Series as the calendar turns to August. Three drivers have combined for four Ford wins through 22 races, which started with rookie Austin Cindric’s triumph in the Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe followed suit with his first career Cup Series win three weeks later at Phoenix.
Roe joins HMD for Nashville Indy Lights
TJ Speed Motorsports Indy Lights driver James Roe has moved to HMD Motorsports for the 10th round of the championship. The young Irishman follows former TJ Speed teammate Kyffin Simpson, who recently joined HMD. Roe replaces Canada’s Antonio Serravalle in the No. 11 entry starting this weekend in Nashville.
The RACER Mailbag, August 3
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Next EPARTRADE Race Industry Now webinar: The off-road car craze: brilliance or insanity?
Join us for Episode No.229 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech and business webinar: ‘The off-road car craze: brilliance or insanity?’ by Kelly Moss Road & Race. With Victoria Thomas, SVP, CFO & co-owner and Jamison Blizard, Senior Project Manager. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.
Alpine believes it is ‘legally correct’ with Piastri announcement
Alpine says it believes it is “legally correct” in its position having announced Oscar Piastri as one of its race drivers for 2023, despite the Australian refuting the claim. Piastri was announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Tuesday afternoon, despite Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer having admitted earlier...
Rossi, Andretti Autosport penalized for technical infraction at IMS road course
The NTT IndyCar Series has announced a $25,000 fine to Alexander Rossi, winner of Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix, the loss of 20 points for the Californian in the Drivers’ championship and 20 points have also been taken from the Andretti Autosport team in the Entrants’ championship for a post-race technical inspection failure the No. 27 Honda.
O’Ward tuning out McLaren-related drama amid title quest
Tuesday, August 2, 2022, will not be remembered as a favorite for McLaren Racing and its CEO Zak Brown. Trending on social media for all the wrong reasons, subjects of countless derogatory memes, the team’s new strategy of signing multiple drivers who are attached to other teams continues to foster confusion and ridicule over McLaren’s handling of its future IndyCar and Formula 1 lineups.
Honda to continue Red Bull support until end of 2025
Honda will continue to provide technical support to Red Bull until the end of the 2025 season, despite its withdrawal from Formula 1. Red Bull was supplied by Honda until the end of last year, winning the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen before the Japanese manufacturer withdrew to focus on carbon-neutral goals. Red Bull then took over the power unit’s IP and started its own power unit department, with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) providing technical assistance for this year as part of the transition.
GRIDLIFE Circuit legends to debut at Lime Rock Park this month
Vehicular heroes from around the world will descend on the rolling Berkshire Hills as Lime Rock Park hosts the inaugural GRIDLFE Circuit Legends August 19-21. (Hype Video) Motorsports culture from the 1980s through the 2000s will be honored at Lime Rock Park as the festival-style event celebrates The Golden Age of Touring Cars, an era when technology moved quickly and the cars looked cool.
New IndyCar headrest in development for 2023
The NTT IndyCar Series has another safety development in the works with a redesigned cockpit head surround coming in 2023. The piece, which is made from carbon fiber and foam, will incorporate lessons taken from crashes encountered during the aeroscreen era, which began in 2020, where some drivers have been observed moving higher than desired in the cockpit in certain impacts. With the installation of the aeroscreen, some — but not all — drivers have taken to sitting higher in the car to gain an unobstructed view through the safety device.
Drive to the grid helped Red Bull avoid Ferrari mistake
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the way the soft tire worked on the way to the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix taught his team to avoid making the same mistake as Ferrari. Charles Leclerc went from leading after halfway to finish sixth when Ferrari put him on...
