Report: Blue Jays join Cardinals, Yankees in Montas pursuit

Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt
Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees trade Montgomery to Cardinals for Bader
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees for Gold Glove outfielder Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or cash, the teams announced Tuesday. Montgomery authored a 3.69 ERA with 1.09 WHIP over 21 starts (114 2/3 innings) with the Yankees this...
MLB trade deadline: Padres among World Series favorites after landing Soto
The Juan Soto sweepstakes are over. After weeks of speculation about the 23-year-old star's future ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, the Nationals agreed to trade Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres for a package that includes top prospects MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, C.J. Abrams, and James Wood.
Braves lock up Riley with 10-year, $212M deal
The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that they've signed Austin Riley to a new 10-year, $212-million contract. Riley's deal, the richest in franchise history, will keep the third baseman in Atlanta through at least the 2032 campaign. It contains a club option for 2033 worth an additional $20 million. The 25-year-old...
Orioles GM expects significant offseason additions: 'It's liftoff from here'
The Baltimore Orioles acted like sellers before the trade deadline, but general manager Mike Elias believes his club can still qualify for the playoffs and make significant offseason additions to help with their long-term plan. "I think it's liftoff from here for this team," he said, according to MASN's Roch...
Report: Mariners acquire Casali, Boyd from Giants
The Seattle Mariners are acquiring catcher Curt Casali and left-hander Matthew Boyd from the San Francisco Giants for right-handed reliever Michael Stryffler and catcher Andy Thomas, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Casali, 33, owns a .231/.325/.370 slash line with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 41 games for...
Mets acquire Givens from Cubs
The New York Mets shored up their bullpen by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Saul Gonzalez, the teams announced Tuesday. Givens, 32, is enjoying a solid season, sporting a 2.66 ERA, 3.83 FIP, and 1.25 WHIP with 51 strikeouts, 19 walks,...
Baseball world mourns loss of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully
The baseball world lost an icon when legendary broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Tuesday. Current and former players, as well as many other members of the community, are offering their condolences after learning of Scully's passing. "Today, we mourn the loss of a legend in...
