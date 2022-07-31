Hungarian GP 'lost with that first stint' - Hamilton

racer.com
23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement
Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
NASCAR: Major Cup driver announcement to be made today
Richard Childress Racing are set to make a major NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Tuesday, according to a tweet posted last week. Richard Childress Racing have been one of the key focal points of NASCAR Cup Series silly season over the last month or so. Amid speculation that Tyler...
F1 Rumours: Daniel Ricciardo Could Be Moving To Alpine As Fernando Alonso Moves To Aston Martin
It’s F1 silly season once again, and after Fernando Alonso’s surprise move from Alpine to Aston Martin, French media has shocked us once again with rumours that Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo could be taking Alonso’s spot. The driver market didn’t disappoint when it was revealed that the four-time champion Sebastian Vettel would be retiring. While […] The post F1 Rumours: Daniel Ricciardo Could Be Moving To Alpine As Fernando Alonso Moves To Aston Martin appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Formula 1: Alpine tabs Oscar Piastri for 2023 while Piastri says he won't race for the team
There’s now another major motorsports contract saga. And this time it’s in Formula 1. Alpine said Tuesday that reserve driver Oscar Piastri would take over for Fernando Alonso in 2023. Alonso said Monday that he would drive for Aston Martin and replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel. The announcement...
NASCAR: One of Cup’s top free agents is off the market
The long-anticipated signing of a new NASCAR Cup Series contract for Erik Jones took place this past weekend, with Petty GMS Motorsports committing to him for the long haul. Erik Jones didn’t draw much attention to himself during his first season at Richard Petty Motorsports, finishing in 24th place in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings last year.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Horrific cycling crash badly injures riders and fans
A cycling race in London went viral for all the wrong reason this week as the cycling event at the Commonwealth Games was briefly abandoned following a horrific crash that left riders and spectators needing urgent medical attention. As riders came around a corner during a race, one rider lost...
Autoweek.com
F1 Hungarian GP Notebook: Alonso to Aston Martin Does Not End F1 Silly Season
Formula 1 has headed off for its summer recess after a run of four Grands Prix in five weekends. Autoweek wraps up some of the off-track news from the Hungarian GP. Sebastian Vettel’s retirement decision, and Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to replace him at Aston Martin for 2023, means two of the biggest names involved in the silly season have made their respective choices.
racer.com
Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville
The second annual Nashville Grand Prix will take place on a revised 2.1-mile, 11-turn circuit that has seen the advice from NTT IndyCar Series drivers turned into improvements and modifications made around the Tennessean street course. To reduce the likelihood of the traffic jams and multi-car crashes that caused mayhem...
Road & Track
Watch This NASCAR Crew Put Out a Fire Mid-Pit Stop
Pit stops are packed full of action and adrenaline. In the top levels of racing, there's so much going on at once that it might take a few seconds to realize something's gone wrong. That's exactly what happened to Chris Busescher's car on pit road during NASCAR's Indianapolis road course event on Sunday when a fire broke out in his No. 17 Ford.
F1 chief Stefano Domenicali hints at role for Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport post-retirement
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week. The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family. Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and...
racer.com
PODCAST: Kyle Petty
Kyle Petty is telling his story and even things about the Petty family in his book ‘Swerve or Die’, which will be released next week. Petty joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to share:. * Why he wrote it and why now. * The emotions of getting the...
racer.com
2022 struggles ‘a reality check,’ Derani says
The 2022 season has been challenging for defending champions in many forms of racing, including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Pipo Derani, who teamed with Felipe Nasr to win the DPi class title in 2021, has battled through a difficult campaign this year in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.
racer.com
Racing on TV, August 5-7
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
NFL-Seven-times F1 champion Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership group of the National Football League's Denver Broncos, the team announced on Tuesday.
Toto Wolff downplays recent form and insists Mercedes are still ‘lacking’ up against Red Bull and Ferrari
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has downplayed the recent form of the Constructors champions and insists his team are “still lacking to the frontrunners” of Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes have earned double podiums in the last two races in France and Hungary, with George Russell a surprise pole sitter in Budapest - the Silver Arrows’ first pole position of the season. Despite not being able to hold position as Max Verstappen’s surged through the pack, Russell still finished third with teammate Lewis Hamilton second and the seven-time world champion has now been on the podium in the last five...
racer.com
Four wins is ‘not acceptable,’ says Ford’s Rushbrook
If there is a battle of the manufacturers, Ford is bringing up the rear in the NASCAR Cup Series as the calendar turns to August. Three drivers have combined for four Ford wins through 22 races, which started with rookie Austin Cindric’s triumph in the Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe followed suit with his first career Cup Series win three weeks later at Phoenix.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, August 3
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
F1 LIVE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists his team are still ‘lacking’ despite upturn in form
Alex Albon has signed on for a second season and more at Williams as the saga of where Oscar Piastri ends up in Formula 1 next year rumbles on.Albon, 26, joined the Oxford-based team at the start of 2022 having been dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 and spending last year as a test driver. The British-Thai driver has scored all three of Williams’ Championship points this season - including a memorable drive in Melbourne in April - and has now put speculation about his future to bed by signing a “multi-year agreement.”There was not, however,...
racer.com
New IndyCar headrest in development for 2023
The NTT IndyCar Series has another safety development in the works with a redesigned cockpit head surround coming in 2023. The piece, which is made from carbon fiber and foam, will incorporate lessons taken from crashes encountered during the aeroscreen era, which began in 2020, where some drivers have been observed moving higher than desired in the cockpit in certain impacts. With the installation of the aeroscreen, some — but not all — drivers have taken to sitting higher in the car to gain an unobstructed view through the safety device.
