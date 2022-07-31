Speculations circulate about identity of $1.3 billion dollar Mega Millions ticket winner

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The gas station that sold the winning 1.3 billion dollar Mega Millions ticket is drawing a lot of interest from curious people.

Shantae Humphrey came to the Speedway on Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines to buy a lottery ticket – and like so many asked about the winner. She said her co-workers at nearby O’Hare Airport believe one of their temporary colleagues won the largest jackpot in state history.

"They talked about it all day at work yesterday at O'Hare," Humphrey said. "I mean-it was a big topic, because it was a temp guy and God bless him. I hope he go gets attorney, accountants. Man-I think that's pretty awesome."

Fueling speculation-she said there is word that the man left work in the middle of his shift.

Fred was asking the staff at the gas station if they knew who the winner is when he bought his morning coffee. The Uber driver from Chicago didn’t get any solid leads, but extended kind wishes.

"I'm happy for them and I hope they will help some charities and poor people," he said.

The Illinois Lottery allows winners of jackpots $250,000 and higher to keep their names confidential. This is new development from a decade ago, when Merle and Patricia Butler of downstate Red Bud came forward to claim their share of what was at the time a record Mega Millions jackpot of 656 million.

