NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Dick Raphael/NBAE/Getty Images

Bill Russell, the centerpiece of the Boston Celtics’ dynasty that won eight straight titles and 11 overall during his career, died Sunday. The Hall of Famer was 88.

Russell died “peacefully” with his wife, Jeannine, at his side, a statement posted on social media said. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon, the statement said.

Over a 15-year period, beginning with his junior year at the University of San Francisco, Russell had the most decorated career of any player in the history of team sports. At USF, he was a two time All-American, won two straight NCAA championships and led the team to 55 consecutive wins. He then would win a gold medal at the 1956 Olympics.

During his 13 years in Boston, Russell led the Celtics to the NBA Finals 12 times, winning the championship 11 times.

A five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star, Russell was a relentless shot blocker who revolutionized NBA defensive concepts. He finished with 21,620 career rebounds — an average of 22.5 per game — and led the league in rebounding four times. He had 51 rebounds in one game, 49 in two others and 12 straight seasons of 1,000 or more rebounds. Russell also averaged 15.1 points and 4.3 assists per game over his career.

In 1974, Russell was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and in 1980, he was voted Greatest Player in the History of the NBA by the Professional Basketball Writers Association of America. He was part of the 75th Anniversary Team announced by the NBA in October 2021.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver referred to Russell as “the greatest champion in all of team sports” in a statement Sunday.

“I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball’s Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever,” Silver said.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
